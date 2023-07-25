Training camps are beginning across the NFL and Yannick Ngakoue is still a free agent. One of the more talented pass rushers in NFL free agency, there are plenty of suitors throughout the league that would love to bring in Ngakoue for the 2023 campaign. The 28-year-old still has plenty of great years left to give an organization and has really yet to put up a bad season in his career. Ngakoue was drafted in 2016 by the Jacksonville Jaguars and was a cornerstone of their defense for four seasons. He never had less than eight sacks in a season with the Jaguars, and overall the same statistic stands for every full season he has played. Besides the Jaguars, Ngakoue played one season a piece for the Minnesota Vikings, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts. He is now waiting to determine where he should play next, and as NFL training camps get underway, the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs are his two best destinations.

Both the Bears and Chiefs are in need of an elite pass rusher that Yannick Ngakoue could be. As mentioned, Ngakoue is still only 28-years-old, and he could give both of these organizations not just a star on their defensive line for this season but for years to come. It is only a matter of time before Nkagoue gets signed by some team during training camp, as he is arguably the top remaining free agent on the market besides guys like Dalvin Cook or Jadaveon Clowney. It would only be prudent for Ngakoue to consider offers from anywhere across the NFL. However, it is clear that the Bears and the Chiefs are the two top destinations for his services, and as NFL training camps progress, Ngakoue should be meeting with both organizations.

*Stats via ESPN

Chicago Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles did a lot of work this offseason revamping the entire roster. In terms of the defense, he did most of his work at the linebacker position; he brought in Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards to be two new starters in the middle for Chicago next season. Besides the linebacker position, Poles went out and drafted some help for the secondary and defensive line as well. However, the Bears are on the precipice of emerging from a rebuild into a serious contender, and a star pass rusher might be the piece that propels them into this territory. This is why the Bears must try and go sign free agent pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ngakoue could come in and immediately become a cornerstone of the Bears defensive line over the next few years. This would be a win-win for both sides, as the Bears get the star pass rusher they are coveting while Ngakoue gets to join a team that is looking to have its brightest seasons in quite some time over the next couple of campaigns. The Bears highest profile player on their defensive line right now is defensive end DeMarcus Walker, who they signed earlier in NFL free agency. Bringing in Ngakoue would move Walker to a secondary pass rushing role and all of the sudden give the Bears a much more intimidating defensive line. The linebacker and secondary positions are much stronger for the Bears, so shoring up the front four is the last step for them. Simply put, signing free agent Yannick Ngakoue would be a perfect move by the Bears.

Kansas City Chiefs

In modern sports it seems the rich always get richer, and this would be the case if the Chiefs were to sign Yannick Ngakoue. Still, this move makes a lot of sense for the Chiefs after they lost Frank Clark earlier in 2023 NFL free agency. Not to mention, Chris Jones is currently not at training camp amid a contract holdout, so the Chiefs defensive line is filled with questions. Bringing in Ngakoue would be major insurance in case Jones' contract holdout goes longer than expected, and in general he would be the perfect replacement for Clark.

The Chiefs figure to be Super Bowl contenders once again this year and will want a formidable defensive line to ensure that. Yannick Ngakoue would give them the perfect pass rusher to make up for losing Frank Clark and would most likely entice Chris Jones to figure out his contract situation sooner rather than later. Jones and Ngakoue would be an extremely feared pass-rushing duo that is definitely Super Bowl caliber, something that is pretty much necessary as long as Patrick Mahomes is on the other side of the football. The Chiefs need to continue crafting a Super Bowl defense, and signing Yannick Ngakoue would be massive in doing so.