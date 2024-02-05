An upcoming Yellowstone spin-off is in talks with Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Puck News is reporting that both McConaughey and Pfeiffer are “in talks” for the spin-off. It has been reported for a while that the former was cast in a Yellowstone spin-off.

These would be two huge additions to the project. McConaughey is a former Oscar winner for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club. Pfeiffer herself has been nominated for three.

Michelle Pfeiffer is an acclaimed actress who made a name for herself in the eighties and nineties. Some of her first notable roles include Grease 2, Scarface, The Witches of Eastwick, and Dangerous Liaisons. In recent years, Pfeiffer has starred in the likes of Murder on the Orient Express, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. She also led the Showtime anthology series, The First Lady, with Viola Davis.

Matthew McConaughey first rose to prominence thanks to his role in Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused. He then went on to star in the likes of A Time to Kill, Contact, The Wedding Planner, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Some of his recent credits include The Lincoln Lawyer, Magic Mike, The Wolf of Wall Street, Interstellar, True Detective, and the Sing franchise.

Yellowstone is a Taylor Sheridan and John Linson creation. The series premiered in 2018 with Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, and Kelly Reilly leading it. Since the original series premiered, several spin-offs have been made. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill led 1883 and Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren led 1923.