YesJulz is setting the record straight about rumors swirling about an affair with LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Dallas Mavericks 97-118 on Tuesday, Jan. 7. However, LeBron made an amazing dunk that went viral on social media besides the Lakers losing the game. The social media personality reacted to the fire move with five exhale emojis.

Fans immediately began flooding the comment section of her X post.

“This is the worst possible time for you to do this LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” one fan wrote referencing Drake's “Irish Freestyle” lyrics.

In the now-deleted “Fighting Irish Freestyle,” fans believe that Drake is talking about both Kendrick Lamar and his seemingly former friend, LeBron James.

“And n***** cried the blues for you, sayin' it wasn't malicious/ Talkin' 'bout we family, well, I'm not the cousin to visit/ God forbid we ever got to tarnish your public image/ All that brother talk as if I really discovered a sibling/ Six degrees, my memory's retrievin' our humble beginnings,” Drake rapped about the NBA superstar.

The alleged tension between Drake and LeBron started when the NBA star went viral for dancing to “Not Like Us” — a diss track where Kendrick called Drizzy a pedophile. In addition to LeBron not showing loyalty to their friendship, he was also seen rapping to “Man in the Garden,” another track by Kendrick from his latest project GNX. According to DJ Akademiks, he believes that Drake helped him secure his image by not leaking an alleged sex tape between LeBron and YesJulz.

“Let me just tell you what I’ve heard. Yo, LeBron! You and Drake used to go on two mans. You been cheating on your godd**n wife, Drake used to facilitate the h**s and basically, essentially you can’t dance to a song about him being a pedophile. He used to supply you with the b**ches,” DJ Akademiks said during his livestream.

Despite YesJulz being dragged into the drama between two friends, she calls the rumors about her and LeBron “baseless.”

“You really think I give af about ya’lls baseless rumors? Bron is my fav player and the I will always celebrate his wins!” she replied to a fan that suggested this was not the time for her to comment publicly on LeBron.

In 2013, LeBron married his high school sweetheart, Savannah James. The couple now shares three children: LeBron “Bronny” Jr., 20, Bryce, 17, and Zhuri, 10.

A year after LeBron and Savannah got married, the Lakers star was playing for the Miami Heat, and that's when rumors between YesJulz and LeBron began. Despite the constant rumors between the social media personality and LeBron, she has all love for Savannah and their family.

“Love her. I think she's amazing,” she said in a livestream in 2023. “They have a beautiful family and I'm really f***ing tired of this stain being put on my name.”

LeBron nor Savannah have responded to Drake's song or to the resurfaced rumors between the NBA star and YesJulz.