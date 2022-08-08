‘You’re the best’: LeBron James’ GOAT message to Sue Bird after final home game with Storm

LeBron James has nothing but love and appreciation for Sue Bird, and the Los Angeles Lakers star made sure the WNBA legend knows that.

After watching Bird play in her final regular season home game at the Climate Pledge Arena, James took to Instagram to share his admiration for the iconic point guard.

“Nah thank you!!! You’re the best,” James wrote along with a goat and two heart emojis.

Sue Bird didn’t want to get too emotional during her speech for the crowd after Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces, but she didn’t really have to say anything to the fans in attendance. Everyone knows the impact she had in the game, having become one of the symbols and faces of the WNBA throughout her career.

Just one mention of Sue Bird and everyone talks about her and the WNBA. LeBron James knows that as well, and that was quite clear with his endearing message for her as she gears up for retirement.

For what it’s worth, Seattle also showed the love for Bird in her final home game, with 18,100 people reportedly turning up for Sunday’s game. It is the largest crowd ever in Storm history, as well as the biggest in Climate Pledge Arena.

The season is far from over for Bird and the Storm, with the team still set to compete in the playoffs. With that said, we can be sure LeBron and the whole of Seattle will be rooting for the WNBA icon.