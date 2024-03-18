Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoyed a date at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Well, California, on March 17. Posts on social media captured the date. One adorable moment was the two singing and bopping to Whitney Houston's “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”
Several posts on social media captured Holland and Zendaya on their date. One video from the Tennis Channel sees the two entering the venue.
The best, though, was the two dancing to “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” Upon the Whitney Houston classic hitting the speakers, Zendaya was already singing the words. Holland then began moving in his seat as he sipped his Pellegrino and checked his phone.
Tom Holland and Zendaya dancing to "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" at Indian Wells open pic.twitter.com/4CUYYHOfBY
— Make Life Easier (@lifesBUtifull) March 18, 2024
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Zendaya and Holland have been together for a while now. They previously starred in the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy together. Holland played the title role whilst Zendaya played his love interest, MJ, in the films. Their last on-screen performance together was in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.
They are both huge stars in their own respect. Tom Holland gained notoriety for starring in Billy Elliot the Musical years ago before starring in films like In the Heart of the Sea, The Impossible, and How I Live Now. Holland has also starred in the likes of A Monster Calls, The Lost City of Z, Uncharted, Onward, and Cherry.
Zendaya first starred in Disney Channel series Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover. Her biggest role to date is HBO's Euphoria. She leads Sam Levinson's series as Rue Bennett. Some of Zendaya's other notable credits include The Greatest Showman, Malcolm and Marie, and Denis Villeneuve's Dune series.