Zendaya's representative has refuted reports claiming that the actress was turned away from a restaurant in Rome due to her clothing. Scott Newman, Zendaya's rep says that the rumors were “completely false,” he exclusively told Page Six. The original report alleged that Zendaya was denied entry to Terrazza Borromini because her black tube top did not comply with the restaurant's dress code.

Darnell Appling on Instagram Stories, “This whole story is a lie” pic.twitter.com/fd0s4MVh0R — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) June 12, 2023

Newman clarified that the group Zendaya was with had previously dined at the restaurant during a prior visit and “realized” this, so they decided to leave and find another place to eat. Zendaya herself responded to the false claims with a tongue-in-cheek comeback on her Instagram story, sharing a meme that read: “Source? I made it up.”

The outfit in question was a signature off-duty Zendaya look, featuring a black tube top, low-rise camel chinos with a brown leather belt, a Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama tote, and black and gold loafers. The ensemble was a perfect laid-back choice for an outing in Italy.

Darnell Appling, Zendaya's assistant and close friend, took to Instagram to defend her, stating that the entire story was a lie. He explained that they left the restaurant because they wanted to try a new place. Appling shared that when they entered the building, they recognized the stairs from a previous visit, the same stairs Zendaya had slipped on and posted about last year. Therefore, they opted to explore a different restaurant instead.

Over the weekend, Zendaya was in Italy for the opening of Bulgari's new luxury hotel, Bulgari Hotel Roma. The “Euphoria” star attended the event on Thursday alongside fellow Bulgari ambassador Priyanka Chopra. Currently dating her “Spider-Man” co-star Tom Holland, Zendaya's trip to Rome was part of her busy schedule as a prominent actress and fashion icon.