The Philadelphia Eagles have been on a roll this season, with a 7-1 record that has put them at the top of the NFC East. However, with the 2023 NFL deadline fast approaching, there is one last-minute trade that the Eagles must make to solidify their position as a Super Bowl contender. In this article, we will take a look at the Eagles' season so far, identify the trade that they must make, and discuss why it is crucial for their success.

The Philadelphia Eagles' Season So Far

The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL this season. Led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles have been firing on all cylinders. They have a high-powered offense that has scored an average of 28.0 points per game. Their defense has also been impressive, allowing an average of just 313.0 yards per game.

Despite their success, the Eagles have faced some challenges this season. Injuries have been a concern, with key players like wide receiver Quez Watkins, running back Rashaad Penny, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter missing time due to injury. However, the Eagles have shown resilience and depth, with other players stepping up to fill the void. With the 2023 NFL deadline approaching, the Eagles must make a move to address their remaining weaknesses and solidify their position as a Super Bowl contender.

Here we will look at the one last-minute trade that the Philadelphia Eagles must complete before the 2023 NFL deadline.

Trade for a Receiver

After acquiring Kevin Byard, the Eagles find themselves over the salary cap. General manager Howie Roseman is likely to rectify their financial situation soon, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him create enough cap space for additional budget-friendly moves.

Despite all the chatter about AJ Brown's stellar performance in the first eight weeks of the season, it's easy to overlook the fact that the Eagles lack depth at the wide receiver position beyond him and DeVonta Smith. While they did sign Julio Jones, he hasn't been very productive. Without a doubt, the Eagles need a third wide receiver.

Hunter Renfrow appears to be an ideal candidate for the team. He has been somewhat forgotten in the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive scheme, with just eight receptions in the first seven games of the season. However, just two years ago, Renfrow was one of the league's most prolific pass-catchers, amassing 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Eagles don't necessarily need Renfrow to replicate those numbers, but his reliable hands and consistency would certainly complement Brown and Smith.

Raiders are trying to find a trade partner for WR Hunter Renfrow after a “fractured relationship” with Josh McDaniels. He’s a good WR but maybe an Elite db? 😂 #RaiderNation

pic.twitter.com/zDDUzeXpeG — NFL Highs (@frito_paw) October 25, 2023

An Alternative

If Renfrow is unavailable, an alternative option for the Eagles could be Tennessee Titans wide receiver and impending free agent Chris Moore.

While Moore is currently sidelined with a concussion, he has been a big-play threat in the Titans' passing game. He has averaged 28.0 yards per reception despite catching only five passes, with no more than two in a single game.

Again, the Eagles just require another playmaker at wide receiver to support Brown and Smith. Remember that Olamide Zaccheaus ranks third among Philadelphia receivers with just four catches for 74 yards. Moore's $1.2 million base salary also makes him a cost-effective trade target.

Consider This Prospect, Too

Lastly, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy could be another viable choice. This trade would reunite Jeudy with Hurts and Smith in Philadelphia, potentially positioning him for long-term success. Lately, Jeudy has struggled to find his rhythm with the Broncos. Their passing game has faced challenges with Russell Wilson at the quarterback position.

Jeudy has had remarkable performances for the Broncos, including a three-touchdown game against the Chiefs late last season. However, he hasn't fully realized his potential as the WR1 that many expected when he came out of Alabama.

The Eagles are well aware of the challenges associated with first-round wide receivers from the 2020 draft not meeting expectations. Remember that they parted ways with Jalen Reagor this year due to his lack of development.

Nevertheless, Jeudy has demonstrated his talent and could serve as a dynamic weapon in the passing game. He excels both in the slot and outside while showcasing his ability to create separation and make plays in the open field after the catch.

Looking Ahead

As the Philadelphia Eagles are on the lookout for a much-needed addition to their wide receiver corps as the 2023 NFL trade deadline approaches. The options explored here, include Hunter Renfrow, Chris Moore, and Jerry Jeudy. They all represent potential solutions to bolster the Eagles' offensive arsenal. Whether they opt for Renfrow's reliability, Moore's big-play potential, or the dynamic skill set of Jerry Jeudy, the Eagles face critical decisions that could shape the trajectory of their season. Regardless of their choice, the pursuit of a third wide receiver continues. Philly aims to provide essential support to AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith as the Eagles chase their gridiron aspirations.