As the 2024 NFL season kicks off, the Buffalo Bills find themselves contenders with a roster teeming with talent but still a few missing pieces. After a competitive preseason and roster cutdown, Buffalo will look to solidify its depth chart for a grueling season ahead. Sure, the Bills boast an impressive lineup led by franchise quarterback Josh Allen. However, some positions could benefit from reinforcement. As NFL teams continue to trim their rosters, the waiver wire becomes a treasure trove for opportunistic franchises. One player, in particular, stands out as a must-claim for the Bills—offensive lineman Jackson Carman.

The Bills' Post-Offseason Outlook

Buffalo's wide receiver situation remains the biggest question following the offseason. Trading Stefon Diggs to the Texans left the team without a top-tier receiving threat.

To address this, Buffalo drafted Keon Coleman and hopes tight end Dalton Kincaid can help fill the void. Third-year receiver Khalil Shakir also showed promise with 2.05 yards per route run. Meanwhile, free agents Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were added for depth.

Elsewhere, the Bills secured key players like defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, cornerback Taron Johnson, and tackle Dion Dawkins. That said, success will ultimately depend on whether Allen gets enough help from his revamped receiving corps.

GM Brandon Beane recently shed light on roster decisions, including releasing rookie CB Daequan Hardy, potential talks with Micah Hyde, adding QB Mike White to the practice squad, and maintaining confidence in kicker Tyler Bass. Undrafted rookie linebacker Joe Andreessen’s inclusion on the active roster was also a notable move.

Here we'll look at the one sneaky Buffalo Bills roster cut survivor who will make an eye-opening impact in 2024.

Jackson Carman, OL

The Bills sought to improve their offensive line depth, but concerns remain about the unit’s ability to protect Allen consistently. With the Bills firmly in their championship window, the margin for error is slim, and every roster decision could be the difference between a deep playoff run and a disappointing season.

That’s where Jackson Carman comes in. His early career has been marked by inconsistency and unmet expectations. Drafted to be an anchor on Cincinnati’s offensive line, Carman struggled to secure a starting spot and bounced between guard and tackle. He has broadly failed to live up to the high expectations placed on him. The Bengals, aiming for immediate Super Bowl contention, opted to move on from Carman after he couldn’t solidify a role on their depth chart. Still, despite his challenges, Carman remains an intriguing prospect for a team like the Bills. They could use his size, versatility, and potential.

Why should Buffalo take a chance on Carman? First and foremost, he provides something that’s sorely lacking on the Bills’ current offensive line: depth. Yes, the Bills have a solid starting five, including Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown at the tackle spots. That said, their backup situation is much shakier. Injuries are inevitable over the course of a long NFL season, and having a swing tackle or versatile lineman who can step in and play either guard or tackle is invaluable. Carman, at 6'5 and 330 pounds, has the physical tools to fill that role effectively.

Potential Abounds

Another reason the Bills should target Carman is his untapped potential. Yes, Carman has struggled to live up to his draft status, but he’s still just 24 years old. The talent that made him a second-round pick out of Clemson is still there. A change of scenery could be exactly what he needs to unlock that potential. At Clemson, Carman was a key piece of an offensive line that protected Trevor Lawrence. He has the raw tools and football IQ to develop into a quality NFL lineman. With the right coaching and system, Carman could thrive in Buffalo’s offensive line rotation.

The Bills have a track record of successfully developing young offensive linemen. Offensive line coach Aaron Kromer has a reputation for getting the most out of his players. Carman would benefit from Kromer’s tutelage. Buffalo’s offensive scheme would also play to Carman’s strengths. In Cincinnati, Carman often struggled in pass protection, but in a system that emphasizes quick decision-making and getting the ball out fast, he could have more success. Carman’s size and power also make him a strong candidate for improving Buffalo’s run game, which has been inconsistent in recent years.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Buffalo Bills can fully realize their potential. However, they need to address some of their depth concerns, particularly on the offensive line. Jackson Carman, despite his struggles, offers a blend of youth, versatility, and untapped potential. These make him a perfect waiver wire target. With the right coaching and system, he could become a valuable asset for Buffalo as they chase their Super Bowl dreams. For the Bills, claiming Jackson Carman off the waiver wire isn’t just a smart move—it’s a necessary one.