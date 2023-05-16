Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are two of the best basketball players we’ve ever seen step on the NBA hardwood. Although these two players have ultimately different playing styles, both make a case to be in the GOAT conversation. In fact, during the latter part of the 2010s, both of these players were championship fixtures. With these players facing each other on numerous occasions and locking horns once again in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, it’s worth taking the time to look back at one of the most iconic matchups in NBA history. Let’s rank the best LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry matchups.

10. LeBron James Wins It for Miami (2014)

A glimpse of the future back in 2014, LeBron James was leading the Heat dynasty while a young Stephen Curry was still trying to push the Warriors back to relevancy. Nevertheless, the two stars didn’t disappoint. Curry led the Warriors with 29 points while making all four of his shots from deep. However, they couldn’t stop the Heat and specifically James, who dropped 36 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. James also made the step-back game-winning three before making his iconic celebration after a 111-110 win.

9. The Lakers Edge Out Warriors for a Playoff Spot at the Play-In (2021)

Speaking of crucial threes, James continued to haunt Curry and the Warriors roughly seven years later. With a playoff spot up for grabs, the stars came out to play. Curry would explode for 37 points, including six threes. However, that went for naught after James made a late three to seal the game for good. The Lakers star finished with a triple-double of 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists to help the Lakers seal the seventh seed in the postseason.

8. 2018 All-Star Game

The 2018 All-Star Game brought some excitement back to the annual All-Star festivities. The All-Star Game saw LeBron James and Stephen Curry become captains of their respective teams in the format change. In a tight 148-145 affair, Curry would tally 11 points in contrast to James’ 29 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in one of the best All-Star games in history. For leading Team LeBron to victory, James was also named All-Star Game MVP.

7. First Christmas Day Duel (2015)

In one of the best Christmas games, it was a Finals rematch in the 2015 edition. James posted a decent stat line of 25 points, nine rebounds, and two assists. However, Curry and the Warriors reasserted their mastery over the Cavs. The Warriors star led his team with 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists en route to a 89-83 Christmas gift for Warriors fans.

6. Game One of 2015 NBA Finals

Who can forget the first ever game that started the heated rivalry between the Cavaliers and the Warriors? In just the first game of the lengthy chapter between the two, Game 1 already needed an extra period to decide a winner. In a losing effort, James tallied 44 points. On the other hand, Curry scored 26 points and dished out eight assists to lead the Warriors to a 108-100 Game 1 victory en route to the Warriors’ first NBA championship under Curry.

5. Game Five of 2017 NBA Finals

In another Finals game against each other, James and Curry came out to play for a championship. James registered another monster Finals performance of 41 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists. However, the Cavs couldn’t overcome the Warriors with Curry registering 34 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds.

4. Another Regular-Season Game Duel to Remember (2022)

Stephen Curry and the Warriors often looked like they had the number of LeBron James. However, things were different late in the 2021-22 regular season. Although Curry scorched for 30 points, James led a desperate Lakers squad with a 56-point explosion, which is the highest scoring tally in a game for James in a Lakers uniform.

3. Stephen Curry sets 3-Pointer makes record in Game 2 of 2018 NBA Finals

James and the Cavs were ultimate underdogs in the 2018 NBA Finals, especially after J.R. Smith’s costly error in Game 1. Nevertheless, James still managed to register 29 points, 13 assists, and nine rebounds in Game 2. However, that wasn’t enough against Curry’s 33 points, which were spiked by a Finals record of nine threes.

2. Christmas Day Classic (2016)

In another Finals rematch, NBA fans were in for another Christmas treat as the stars came out to play. Curry would register 15 points to pace the Warriors. However, they just couldn’t stop the Cavaliers, who benefitted from James’ 31-13 effort and a game winner by Kyrie Irving as the Cavs escaped with a 109-108 victory.

1. Game 7 of 2016 NBA Finals

In the most dramatic duel between James and Curry, the former would lead the Cavaliers’ historic comeback against Curry’s Warriors after successfully climbing out a 3-1 series hole. In the crucial Game 7, Curry fired 17 markers and grabbed five rebounds. On the other hand, James tallied another Finals triple-double of 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, including a clutch block against Andre Iguodala to seal the first franchise championship for the Cavaliers.