Stephen Curry is one of the most polarizing players in NBA history. He is clearly the best three-point shooter the league has ever seen, and he deserves to be discussed among the best players in NBA history because he has won four championships with the Golden State Warriors. However, not everyone views him as a top 10 player in league history. He has never been known as an elite defensive player, and he isn't quite the playmaker of some of his point guard peers.

Personally, I view Curry as a top five to seven player ever and the best point guard to ever walk the planet, but there is certainly an argument against that. ChatGPT gave us 10 players who have a case of having had a better career than Curry, though, so check out the gallery to see why artificial intelligence ranks these all-time greats as even better than the Warriors legend. We have also provided our own analysis on whether we agree or disagree with what ChatGPT had to say.

1. Michael Jordan

ChatGPT reasoning:

Why: Michael Jordan's combination of scoring, defense, leadership, and dominance in critical moments makes him the consensus greatest of all time for many. He won six championships, five MVPs, and was a 10-time scoring champion. His mental toughness, work ethic, and ability to perform in clutch moments (particularly in the NBA Finals) are unmatched.

Better Than Curry: Jordan’s defensive prowess, complete offensive game, and six titles outshine Curry’s individual accolades.

Did ChatGPT get it right? Michael Jordan is the greatest player in NBA history, so ChatGPT was correct in justifying him as being better than Stephen Curry. Jordan has an edge on Curry in championships (six to Curry's four), defense (Jordan was a Defensive Player of the Year and the all-time leader in First-Team All-Defensive nods), and as a scorer in every aspect except for three-point shooting.

While you may see arguments on the internet for Curry ranking above most of the rest of the players on this list, you won't see many taking Curry above Jordan. Jordan did it all, ranking as both one of the best defensive and offensive players ever. His athleticism was unmatched, and he is the greatest scorer to ever walk the planet.

2. LeBron James

ChatGPT reasoning:

Why: LeBron is often viewed as the most complete player to ever play the game. His combination of size, athleticism, basketball IQ, and versatility allows him to impact every aspect of the game. He’s won four championships, four MVPs, and has been a dominant force for nearly two decades.

Better Than Curry: LeBron’s ability to affect the game in all areas — scoring, passing, rebounding, and defense — gives him a broader influence than Curry, despite Curry’s shooting dominance.

Did ChatGPT get it right? LeBron James and Stephen Curry often clashed in the NBA Finals, with Curry actually often ending up on top in the iconic rivalry. Curry's Warriors bested James' Cleveland Cavaliers in three of the four championship series that they matched up in.

Even so, James still has had the better overall career. Both players are still going strong, but James has double the All-Star nods (20) and MVP trophies (four). He even has the same amount of championship rings (four). Not to mention, when he did beat Curry in the Finals, it was in iconic fashion. James' 3-1 comeback will go down as arguably the greatest NBA Finals series ever.

Curry is best known for shooting, but James happens to be in the top 10 in three-point makes in his own right. He has Curry bested in almost every other facet of basketball, too. Thanks to his incredible versatility, James is also a great rebounder and an elite playmaker, and he has unmatched basketball IQ, too.

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

ChatGPT reasoning:

Why: Kareem is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, with six MVPs (most in NBA history) and six championships. His unstoppable skyhook, elite defense, and longevity make him one of the greatest players ever.

Better Than Curry: Kareem’s dominance as a center and his impact on both ends of the floor, combined with his long career, places him ahead of Curry.

Did ChatGPT get it right? Stephen Curry certainly revolutionized the point guard position and the game of basketball as a whole, but back in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's day, centers were the focal points of NBA organizations. The big man formerly known as Lew Alcindor was the best of the best, too.

After completing arguably the best college basketball career ever, Abdul-Jabbar went on to win the most MVP trophies (six) in league history. He won six championships as well, in addition to 19 earning All-Star appearances. Abdul-Jabbar's skyhook was arguably the most unguardable signature shot in league history, and he was a force on the defensive end, too. Long before deep Curry heaves filled basketball highlight reels, Abdul-Jabbar was the NBA's biggest source of entertainment, and he deserves to be credited as a top three or four NBA player ever. In fact, a select few even call him the G.O.A.T.

Note: It is worth noting that ChatGPT was wrong about Abdul-Jabbar being the NBA's all-time leading scorer. While he owned that record for decades, LeBron James has since surpassed him.

4. Magic Johnson

ChatGPT reasoning:

Why: Magic is widely regarded as the greatest point guard in NBA history. His ability to run an offense, vision, and leadership helped the Lakers win five championships in the 1980s. He revolutionized the point guard position with his 6'9″ frame and playmaking skills.

Better Than Curry: Magic’s playmaking and leadership were more impactful in terms of team success, especially in the 1980s. Curry’s shooting revolutionized the game, but Magic’s leadership and ability to orchestrate a dynasty give him the edge.

Did ChatGPT get it right? You will see even more debates about who the best point guard ever is over debates on where Stephen Curry ranks all-time regardless of position. Of all five NBA positions, the Stephen Curry vs. Magic Johnson debate at point guard is the most controversial topic.

Luckily, you really can't go wrong with either. Johnson is arguably the best playmaker/passer ever, whereas Curry is clearly the best shooter we've ever seen. They both dominated their respective eras with a flashy, never-before-seen style of play, and they won a lot of championships in the process.

Curry gets the slight edge over Johnson in our opinion, but that might even be considered a hot take. The Showtime Lakers were vital for popularizing basketball at the professional level, but Curry really changed the way the sport is played. He hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, either, whereas Johnson's career was prematurely ended because of an HIV diagnosis.

5. Bill Russell

ChatGPT reasoning:

Why: Bill Russell’s 11 championships in 13 seasons is a feat that has never been duplicated, and his defensive prowess, shot-blocking, and rebounding were key to the Boston Celtics’ dominance in the 1950s and 60s.

Better Than Curry: Russell's impact on defense and winning championships is unparalleled. While Curry is more dynamic offensively, Russell’s defensive legacy and leadership in winning titles place him above Curry in this comparison.

Did ChatGPT get it right? Comparing old school players to modern day superstars is never easy. Bill Russell's resume is much greater than Stephen Curry's, as the Boston Celtics legend has 11 championships and five MVPs to his name. However, he played during a time where there were only eight other teams in the league.

Curry, meanwhile, was going toe-to-toe with seven-footers and freakish athletes like LeBron James, and he usually got the best of them despite standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 185 pounds, too. Russell's impact on the league and dominance during his time cannot be overstated. However, no one during his time would dream of doing the things that Curry can do on a basketball court. From dribble combinations that leave defenders on the floor to shots from nearly half-court that leave fans jaws dropped, Curry's skill level is so advanced in comparison to what Russell's was that we have to give the point guard an edge and disagree with ChatGPT here.

6. Wilt Chamberlain

ChatGPT reasoning:

Why: Wilt Chamberlain is one of the most dominant forces the game has ever seen. He holds the record for the most points scored in a single game (100) and led the league in scoring and rebounding multiple seasons. He won two championships and was a four-time MVP.

Better Than Curry: Wilt’s physical dominance and statistical achievements dwarf Curry’s individual records. Though Curry revolutionized the game with his shooting, Chamberlain's raw impact and efficiency on both ends place him ahead.

Did ChatGPT get it right? Like Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain played in the NBA's early days, so a lot of the reasons we have Curry ahead of Russell are valid for having the Davidson product above Chamberlain, too. Chamberlain didn't have the championship success of Russell (or Curry), but no one put up numbers like he did.

Even so, Curry's statistics are more than impressive in his own right. His 3,878 three-point makes are the most ever, and his 91% efficiency from the charity stripe is the best ever, too. All in all, Curry has at least 15 different shooting records to call his own.

7. Larry Bird

ChatGPT reasoning:

Why: Larry Bird was one of the most complete players of all time. A three-time champion and two-time Finals MVP, Bird combined elite shooting with incredible basketball IQ, passing, and defense. His rivalry with Magic Johnson helped elevate the NBA to new heights in the 1980s.

Better Than Curry Bird’s all-around game, versatility, and mental toughness give him an edge over Curry. Bird was a more complete player in terms of scoring, rebounding, and playmaking, which gave him a broader impact on games.

Did ChatGPT get it right?: Before there was Curry, Larry Bird was the uber-efficient shooter with unmatched touch on his jumper. Because of that, these two should rank super close on all-time rankings. Bird was the first 50-40-90 club member ever, and Curry followed suit in 2016.

They are also both multi-time winners of the three-point contest. Additionally, despite both being known for shooting, both don't get nearly the credit that they deserve as passers or on defense. Curry has led the league in steals before, and Bird has been a Second-Team All-Defensive member before.

Curry has four championships to Bird's three, but Bird has a one-trophy lead with three MVPs. The lifelong Warrior has only made the All-NBA First-Team four times in comparison to Bird's nine, though, which means the small forward might have an edge on Curry in all-time discussions.

8. Shaquille O'Neal

ChatGPT reasoning:

Why: Shaq was arguably the most dominant physical force the NBA has ever seen. His combination of size, skill, and power was unparalleled, leading to four NBA championships and one of the most dominant stretches in NBA history during the early 2000s.

Better Than Curry: Shaq's dominance in the paint and his ability to take over games on both ends of the floor gives him a greater all-around impact compared to Curry’s outside shooting.

Did ChatGPT get it right? When you think of what a basketball player should look like, a physically imposing player of Shaquille O'Neal's stature might come to mind. That is what makes Stephen Curry so special, though, as he dominated despite being below average size for an NBA player.

Both O'Neal and Curry won four championships, but Curry won the MVP award twice in comparison to O'Neal's one time being voted as the best player in the league. Additionally, a lot of people respect that Curry has never left the team that drafted him. Whereas O'Neal suited up for six different teams during his career.

Then again, O'Neal, like Bird, has Curry beat in a big way with First-Team All-NBA nods, as The Diesel was elected to that team eight times. Again, this battle is close, so we can see why ChatGPT likes O'Neal more than Curry. Curry certainly has a case over O'Neal, though.

9. Tim Duncan

ChatGPT reasoning:

Why: Tim Duncan was the cornerstone of the San Antonio Spurs’ dynasty, winning five championships and two MVPs. His ability to dominate both offensively and defensively in a quiet, efficient manner made him one of the most complete players in NBA history.

Better Than Curry: Duncan’s consistency, leadership, and defensive presence make him a more well-rounded player than Curry, whose game is more limited to perimeter shooting.

Did ChatGPT get it right? Stephen Curry is the ultimate flashy player, while Tim Duncan was known as The Big Fundamental. While their styles were completely different, they both founds tons of success and led arguably the two best dynasties of the 21st century.

Duncan's laid-back attitude and style of play probably led to him being underrated. After all, he certainly deserves to have at least one Defensive Player of the Year to his name. Curry did rack up impressive accolades, though, none more impressive than when he became the only unanimous MVP ever. Because of that, we think ChatGPT was wrong in ranking Duncan above Curry.

10. Kobe Bryant

ChatGPT reasoning:

Why: Kobe Bryant’s skillset and mentality were unmatched. He won five championships, two Finals MVPs, and was a 15-time All-NBA player. Bryant's scoring ability, footwork, and competitive spirit made him one of the greatest of all time.

Better Than Curry: While Curry’s shooting is unparalleled, Kobe’s overall offensive game (including post moves, mid-range shooting, and ability to create shots) and his mentality put him ahead. Kobe also had stronger defensive credentials.

Did ChatGPT get it right? We did another article asking ChatGPT about 10 players who are better than Kobe Bryant, and Stephen Curry did not make that list. Bryant is here on Curry's list, though. Bryant is the closest thing we've had to Michael Jordan, and he deserves to be discussed amongst the very best players in NBA history.

Kobe did whatever it took to win, and it was obvious when looking at his Mamba mentality. Bryant wasn't the three-point shooter of Curry, but he certainly expanded on that part of his game more than the player he modeled his game after (Jordan). Like Jordan, though, he stands above the rest of the NBA in terms of mid-range shooting, above-the-rim finishing, and point-of-attack defense.

Curry and Bryant find themselves in a weird place when discussing championships. Bryant was the second option to Shaquille O'Neal for three of his five championships, while Curry was arguably the number two to Kevin Durant for two of his four championships. Both players were clearly the top dog the two other times they won the NBA Finals. They should be close in all-time rankings, but we are okay with Bryant having a slight edge over Curry.