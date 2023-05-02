Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Size matters when it comes to the WWE. While most wrestlers usually need the size, others have found a way to make a wrestling career despite their size differential. In fact, some of them would even go on to become world champions in the WWE. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 shortest wrestlers in the WWE.

Men’s Division

Rey Mysterio

Height: 5’6 (1.68 m)

Among the shortest wrestlers in this list, Rey Mysterio is arguably the most decorated one in the men’s division. The pint-sized wrestler has won the World Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and the United States Championship. Mysterio is also a four-time Tag Team Champion and three-time Cruiserweight Champion. On top of these, he’s also a former Royal Rumble matchwinner.

Kalisto

Height: 5’6 (1.68 m)

Another masked wrestler, Kalisto wowed the WWE Universe with his acrobatic stunts in the ring. He initially debuted in WWE as Sin Cara’s Tag Team partner. While the duo became the Tag Team Champs in NXT, that never translated into the main roster. However, Kalisto did have a more successful solo run. He became a Cruiserweight Champion and a two-time United States Champion, winning the title from Alberto Del Rio on both occasions.

Drake Maverick

Height: 5’4 (1.63 m)

After making waves in the Indy circuit and TNA, it won’t be long before Drake Maverick made his way into WWE. While he took up a managerial role for the most part in 205 Live, Maverick was eventually elevated into the main roster and feuded with R-Truth for the 24/7 championship. The two were engaged in comedic skits in and out of the wrestling ring. He’d win the title twice before making an impact in WWE NXT.

Hornswoggle

Height: 4’5 (1.35 m)

Despite standing at only 4’5, Hornswoggle carved out a lengthy WWE career that lasted for 10 years. Hornswoggle is a cruiserweight champion who had notable victories over Jamie Noble, former World Champion Dolph Ziggler, and many more. Hornswoggle has also been involved in several storylines such as working behind Finlay, becoming Raw’s anonymous general manager, and also becoming the mascot for 3MB.

El Torito

Height: 4’5 (1.34 m)

For the most part of his WWE run, El Torito worked as the manager of the Tag Team of Los Matadores. However, he did have his moments in the WWE. El Torito was one of the entrants of the 2014 Royal Rumble, eliminating Fandango in the match. Moreover, El Torito also notched a string of pay-per-view victories over Hornswoggle. But more importantly, he’s also the shortest male wrestler in WWE history.

Women’s Division

Kairi Sane

Height: 5’2 (1.57 m)

Kairi Sane made an impactful NXT debut, winning the Mae Young Classic and eventually became NXT Women’s Champion. After getting elevated to the main roster, Sane teamed up with Asuka to form the Kabuki Warriors. The duo would go on to become WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

AJ Lee

Height: 5’2 (1.57 m)

Before the women’s revolution, AJ Lee was the top star of the women’s division. Despite the lack of height, Lee ran the show by winning the Divas Championship three times, which is tied for the most title reigns. Moreover, she holds the record for most combined days as champion at 406 days.

Alexa Bliss

Height: 5’1 (1.55 m)

While Alexa Bliss doesn’t have an imposing height in the women’s locker room, she is one of the most decorated wrestlers in the women’s division. Bliss is a three time Raw Women’s Champion, two time Smackdown Women’s Champion, three time Women’s Tag Team Champion, and a one time 24/7 champion. As one of the important figures part of the Women’s Revolution, Bliss has defeated the likes of Becky Lynch, Bayley, Mickie James, and many more.

Nikki Cross

Height: 5’0 (1.53 m)

Although Nikki Cross doesn’t have the height, she makes up for it with her strength and toughness. Cross is one of the most seasoned vets in the women’s locker room. She is a one time Raw Women’s Champion, three-time Tag Team Champion, and an 11-time 24/7 Champion. Cross became the final 24/7 champion. Moreover, she’s also the first female wrestler to challenge for all of the active championships in the women’s division.

Zelina Vega

Height: 4’11

When Zelina Vega debuted in the WWE, she mostly took up a managerial role for Andrade. With Vega in Andrade’s corner, he would go on to win the United States Championship. Currently, she serves as the manager for the stable called Legado Del Fantasma. Although Vega has worked as a manager for the most part, that doesn’t mean she can’t wrestle. Vega is a Queen’s Crown winner in 2021 and became a Women’s Tag Team Champion with Carmella.