When Rey Mysterio not only linked up with Legado Del Fantasma but did so under the Latino World Order moniker, or lWo for short, it earned a massive pop from fans from across the professional wrestling world. Suddenly, after months of ugly, lopsided efforts where Mysterio was outnumbered by his son Dominik Mysterio and the rest of his The Judgement Day faction, Rey found a faction of his own to even the odds and finally progress their respective storylines forward.

When asked about the decision to bring lWo over to WWE and ride under the moniker for the first time since 1999 on The Bump, Mysterio explained his decision, all the while putting over his new friends along the way.

“The idea was already sitting in the back of my head and in my heart that I wanted to recreate this new version of the lWo, most importantly because of the representation that the lWo means,” Mysterio said. “So to have these, my crew together, Legado del Fantasma, Zelina, myself, we’re a strong crew standing together. Individually we’re strong as well, but when we’re all together, nothing can take us down, so I’m completely honored to share the ring with my people and to represent what we stand by.”

Mysterio then turned his attention to Backlash in Puerto Rico, where lWo member Zelina Vega will be wrestling Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Woman’s Championship. After watching Vega turn babyface for the first time in her career, Mysterio hopes that the former Queen of WWE fan serve as a good example for his own son.

“It is a very special night for the lWo, most importantly for Zelina, the fact that she has the opportunity to win some gold, represent her country, represent her people, represent Puerto Rico. This is actually something that the lWo needs right now. And again, if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. There’s gonna be more opportunities, but I know, and I can bet my heart that she will come home with some gold around her waist.

“I think Zelina just mentioned something a while ago where he’s like that high school kid that hangs out with the wrong crew. This is exactly Dom. This is a Dom that I had not seen in my entire life since he was born. So for him to react that way against his father, to treat his mother the way he has treated her and his sister is very sad to see. But I will not stop until I have proven my point, and until he understands what he’s doing, he needs to get slapped. Zelina said it best, he needs to get slapped a couple more times until he wakes up and realizes that this is not the right path.”

Will Vega leave his familial home with the SmackDown Women’s Championship, becoming the first Puerto Rican woman to win the strap on Puerto Rican soil? Or will Ripley keep her winning ways alive and secure the W when it matters most? JBL is certainly rooting for Vega, but only time will tell; either way, it’s clear lWo isn’t going anywhere, even if some would like that to be the case.

Chavo Gurrerro talks some smack on lWo and Rey Mysterio.

While most WWE fans are excited to see Mysterio keeping his fallen friend’s legacy alive by using the lWo moniker, one person who isn’t too excited about the usage is Eddie’s nephew and former tag team partner Chavo Gurrerro Jr., who used a virtual signing appearance with Captain’s Corner to talk some Kayfabe smack on the WWE Hall of Famer.

“I just don’t understand why Rey Mysterio still has to, look, we all love Eddie,” Gurrerro declared via Fightful. “But we’re not going out with his gimmick, I mean our gimmick, it was Los Guerreros’ gimmick, and come out to Los Guerreros’ “We Lie, We Cheat, We Steal,’ and everybody’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, keep Eddie’s memory alive,’ and I was like, no, dude. I’m tired of people, this is not a bitter thing, this is straight-up. We worked hard for that last name. This whole family worked really, really hard to get that name to where it was, and we’re tired of people prostituting it in a sense and using it for their benefit. So Rey Mysterio, I’m sorry that no one knows who Rey Mysterio Sr. is, and I’m sorry that you have to latch onto the Guerrero family, and we’re just kind of tired of it. So thank you for keeping Eddie’s name alive, thank you for keeping the Guerrero name alive, but we don’t need you, we’re good.”

Oh snap, are things getting muy caliente between Rey and the Gurrerros? What’s next, is Chavo going to side with Dom and walk him down to the ring for their next match? Fortunately, Guerrero eventually admitted that he was simply being a heel and that there is no loss between himself and Mysterio, so in the end, his comments proved to be much to do about nothing.