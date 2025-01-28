The Buffalo Bills just cannot get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC playoffs. Buffalo suffered another crushing defeat on Sunday, losing 32-29 against Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game. The Bills were one of the most dominant teams in the NFL throughout the regular season. But they could not get past Mahomes and Reid when it mattered most.

As Buffalo transitions into offseason mode, they have to be hungry to upgrade the roster.

Unfortunately, the Bills do not have much room to maneuver when it comes to the salary cap. Over the Cap estimates that the Bills are roughly $7 million in the red entering the offseason. Thankfully, there are a few easy moves that Buffalo can make to become cap compliant and give themselves room to add a few players.

First, the Bills will almost certainly cut veteran Von Miller. He has been a backup behind Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa and is earning too much compared to his production. Cutting Miller with a post-June 1st designation will give the Bills $17.44 million in cap relief.

The Bills can also free up some money by restructuring Josh Allen's contract. If we estimate roughly $10 million in cap relief here, the Bills suddenly have $20 million in cap space.

I bring this up first because it impacts which players the Bills can realistically add. For this exercise, I have the Bills targeting young, cheap players who are on the final year of their existing contracts. This makes them (theoretically) easier to trade for and not cost much against the cap in 2025.

Below we will explore two of the best players the Bills should consider trading for during the 2025 NFL offseason.

The Bills should consider a one-year rental on Martin Emerson Jr.

First the trade terms.

Bills receive:

CB Martin Emerson Jr.

2025 seventh-round pick

Browns receive:

2025 fourth-round pick

2025 sixth-round pick (from Browns)

The Bills are desperately in need of another cornerback. They'll have to add at least one corner like Emerson Jr. to maintain equilibrium at the position. That is because Rasul Douglas is headed for free agency and is unlikely to re-sign with the Bills.

With Douglas likely on the way out, that leaves just Taron Johnson and Christian Benford as the top options for Buffalo. A trade like this is the best option for finding a replacement who is both cheap and moderately talented.

Signing a solid cornerback in free agency can be expensive, especially if that player's agent knows they will be a starter. Meanwhile, drafting a cornerback is a great idea as long as you have time to develop them. Buffalo may draft a cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they'll also need a plug-and-play starter for the 2025 season. That's where Emerson Jr. fits in.

Martin Emerson Jr. started on the outside across from Denzel Ward in 2024. He is just one season removed from a four-interception season in 2023. Emerson Jr. played well in a chaotic situation in Cleveland and could arguably improve if sent to Buffalo.

Emerson Jr. is on the final year of his rookie contract and only costs $3.58 million against the cap for 2025.

This trade feels like a win for both teams involved.

Daxton Hill would add another versatile defensive back to Buffalo's secondary

First the trade terms.

Bills receive:

DB Daxton Hill

Bengals receive:

2026 fourth-round pick

LB Baylon Spector

Rasul Douglas is not the only player the Bills need to replace in their secondary.

Veteran Damar Hamlin is set to become a free agent this offseason. While it is certainly possible that Hamlin returns, the Bills do not have a lot of money to pay him. It is safe to assume that he will test the market and find a new home elsewhere.

That's where Dax Hill comes in. Hill is a former first-round pick who has not lived up to expectation in Cincinnati. He is a solid player who boasts versatility as his best attribute. Hill can play all over the secondary, from the safety spot to cornerback.

If Buffalo were to add Emeron Jr. and Hill, they would have plenty of depth in the secondary.

This trade gives Buffalo a player on an expiring contract, just like with Emerson Jr. Either trade will look a lot better if the Bills decide to re-sign either player, which is certainly possible.

The price of this trade is backup linebacker Baylon Spector and a future fourth-round pick. That is somewhat expensive for a player like Hill who is coming off a major injury. However, it is worth the cost if Buffalo's front office believes in him.