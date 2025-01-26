The Dallas Cowboys now have their coaching leader moving forward in Brian Schottenheimer. The team's ninth-ever head coach can now join Jerry Jones in making personnel decisions ahead of 2025 — including trades.

Granted, trade deals are up Jones' alley as the longtime owner/general manager. Schottenheimer, though, deserves additional say with who he wants for his first Cowboys team.

Dallas has delivered some boring offseason periods when it comes to finding free agents. Notable free agent whiffs include Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, and Tee Higgins — all of whom were 2024 free agents. Perhaps the franchise will become more aggressive in the trade market after former head coach Mike McCarthy walked away.

There's talent out there Dallas should consider working a trade deal for. It's all in the name of bolstering Schottenheimer's offense. And giving Dak Prescott plus CeeDee Lamb some long-awaited help. Here are two players the Cowboys must trade for in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Kupp is already rising as one of the league's top trade candidates. Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed Kupp isn't guaranteed to return to L.A. on Thursday. A cut or trade is highly likely involving the Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player. Kupp is already one trade idea for the Atlanta Falcons, given his Rams ties with head coach Raheem Morris.

Jones and the Cowboys, though, ought to capitalize on Kupp. Dallas needs urgent help next to Lamb. Especially some slot wide receiver help — which Kupp is established at.

Schottenheimer can have a field day creating mismatches with Kupp and Lamb if paired together. Prescott gets long-awaited inside WR help that hasn't been consistently seen since Cole Beasley.

The knock on Kupp, however, is injuries have derailed him since his monster 2021 season. He hasn't topped 100 catches, 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns since that Super Bowl winning year. Kupp isn't getting any younger either, as he'll be 32 during training camp season. He eventually lost WR1 duties to Puka Nacua inside the “Rams House.”

But Kupp's routes and experience in attacking defenses inside will boost this Dallas offense. He's capable of becoming a fan favorite in Dallas if brought over through trade.

Evan Neal, RT, New York Giants

Dallas would be making a deal with a rival here. But Neal makes a lot of sense for Dallas.

The Cowboys need right tackle help. Neal needs a change of scenery. The Giants imploded last year and Neal could be in for a position switch, per Patricia Traina of New York Giants on SI. Sliding down to guard could be in the cards if Neal stays for 2025.

Or, the Giants can free up their cap room and trade the natural right tackle. Neal is entering the final year of his 2022 rookie deal. There's no word on the franchise picking up a fifth-year option for him.

Dallas needs offensive line help. The Cowboys surrendered 38 total sacks but struggled immensely with getting the running attack going — falling to 27th in yards and dead last in rushing touchdowns.

Last season's starting right tackle Terrence Steele is already not assured he'll return for 2025. Steele delivered a rather up-and-down 2025. Neal gives Dallas a younger option and can form a potential talented tackle tandem with Tyler Guyton.

Neal may welcome Schottenheimer's past as a run-heavy play caller. The 24-year-old earned an 80.8 run blocking grade by Pro Football Focus in 2024. Coming over to the rival Cowboys can keep him at tackle, instead of possibly dropping down to guard.