As the Green Bay Packers look to re-tool heading into the 2025 NFL offseason after their early playoff exit against the Philadelphia Eagles, there are plenty of trade targets they should be considering this upcoming offseason.

They have a handful of players they could lose in free agency, including AJ Dillon, Bo Melton, and Josh Meyers. However, while retaining and acquiring players through free agency is an important tactic to remain competitive in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL — the NFC North — obtaining players via trade is also possible.

And no other position group needs to be addressed for the Packers more than their receiving corps.

Sure, they have plenty of depth in terms of players who can produce at an average or even an above-average level. Jaylen Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks are all solid receivers in the NFL, some better than others.

However, after Christian Watson's injury update following the ACL tear he suffered against the Chicago Bears in Week 18, there's reason for concern heading into 2025 that Green Bay simply doesn't have enough talent among their pass catchers.

That isn't to say their receivers are bad by any means; they just aren't an elite group. In fact, the Packers ranked 12th in the NFL in passing yards (3,807) across the 2024 season.

So, while they weren't the most elite group, they showed potential. And after the Packers gave quarterback Jordan Love his $220 million contract, it's clear they've decided that he's their guy moving forward.

Along with Love, Green Bay tied running back Josh Jacobs down until 2027, which proved to be a great move by Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

So, with the quarterback and running back positions locked down for the next few years, who would be two of the best additions the Packers could make via trade?

Packers offense must trade for Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Following their Wild Card exit in the 2024 NFL Playoffs, Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was cryptic in his wording on whether he wanted to stay with Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford in the 2025 season.

As a former triple-crown winner, Kupp is clearly a talented receiver. However, following some injury issues and the fact that he isn't getting any younger, there's a belief that Kupp could've played his last game with the Rams in their matchup against the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round.

And in an interview with The Athletic's Jordan Rodrigue, Kupp didn't seem overly confident that he'd be back with the Rams in 2025.

“Who knows what is going to happen?” Kupp said. “A lot of stuff is out of my control. We'll see [what] it's going to be. There was obviously stuff that was going on early in the season, and we'll see. I don't have any clarity on what that's gonna look like. Obviously, I would love to be in L.A., but I don't know what that is gonna look like.”

As a former third-round pick by the Rams in 2017, Kupp has been loyal to Los Angeles for his entire career.

However, with trade talks buzzing around his name, the reality seems to be setting in for Kupp. But, even if it isn't for the Rams, Kupp told reporters in October he expects to be playing football in the 2025 NFL season.

“Do I want to play next year? Oh yeah,” Kupp said with a laugh. “There's no doubt in my mind I want to play football. I feel like I've got a lot of good football left in me. I definitely will be playing — I will be playing football next year. That much I know.”

So, if the Packers can get it done, trading for Kupp to help with Love's development seems like a no-brainer if both sides can agree on a deal.

Packers should target Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

For the past couple of seasons, DK Metcalf has been a name many believe could be traded from the Seattle Seahawks. And the Packers have been a rumored destination for Metcalf.

It isn't always an idea that doesn't always make the most sense, considering how productive of a receiver he's been in Seattle.

However, just because something isn't logical doesn't mean an NFL franchise won't do it. For example, check in on New York Giants fans who have to watch Saquon Barkley in the NFC Championship Game with the Eagles.

Now, back to Metcalf.

With Watson potentially missing a significant portion of the 2025 season as he rehabs his torn ACL, Metcalf could be the perfect replacement. No, this doesn't mean the Packers should give up on Watson, as he has true home-run ability as a receiver.

But, if they trade for Metcalf, it could be a move that's beneficial for the Packers now and Watson in the future.

As a significantly smaller version of Metcalf, they both have similar strengths, considering that both receivers have incredible speed and down-field abilities.

However, if Watson can't go until later in the 2025 season, it makes sense to help Love's development with a deep-field stud in Metcalf.

Whether or not the Seahawks would trade Metcalf to the Packers, that's the multi-million-dollar question. If Green Bay can secure the Seahawks' big-body receiver, however, they should be all over that.