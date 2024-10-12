In the past, the Los Angeles Rams would be a hot name at the trade deadline for the right reasons.

A franchise known for their propensity for targeting marquee players to help on the field in addition to selling jerseys and marketing Jack in the Box deals, the Rams have added big-name players like Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey via trade and largely won a Super Bowl because of it.

In 2024, however, the Rams look like certified sellers unless some team even worse off than them, like, say, the Cleveland Browns or the Tennessee Titans, are looking to make a move. They have a 1-4 record, have been without many of their star players all season long, and unless things really turn around in the NFC West in a way that puts them at the top of the heap by the November 4th deadline, they will likely have no hope for anything but a good draft pick.

Fortunately, in a seller's market, that might not be the worst place to be, as if the right deal comes along, be it something small for a poorly fitting player or something huge for a true game-changer, the Rams at least need to consider making a deal.

1. Trade Tre’Davious White to the Ravens for a sixth-round pick

As tough as it may be to admit, the Tre'Davious White experiment in Los Angeles has been an abject failure.

In what felt like a chance to bring in a former All-Pro at the price of a mid-level starter, White has allowed 12 catches on 18 targets for 178 yards and has already allowed four touchdowns, which is tied for the highest mark of his career in just four games. He's missed 25 percent of his passes and, in Week 5, was benched for a returning Darious Williams opposite Cobie Durant.

So, if White isn't going to play for the Rams again in 2024 but another team, like the cornerback-hungry Baltimore Ravens, would be willing to give up even a sixth-round pick for his services, the Rams should do it, right? Think about it, the Ravens have allowed the second-most passing yards in the NFL through five games and have a very banged-up secondary; if they like White's abilities as a press-man cornerback and believe they can provide enough support both up front and from the safety position to keep him effective, why not give up a late pick for his services?

Does a 2025 sixth-round pick really help the Rams in 2024? No. Would they be better off trying to snag a linebacker for White's services? Sure thing, but do you know what? There really aren't that many teams that would surrender an asset for White, let alone give up a promising linebacker for his services. Better to take a pick, use it at some point, and take a flier on a player like Devin White in free agency and just be done with it.

2. Trade Matthew Stafford to the Dolphins for a first-round pick

As the Rams' season has fallen off a cliff in 2024, one of the hottest names on the trade market, real or imaginary, has been Stafford, the 36-year-old two-time Pro Bowler who has been doing his best with a diminished supporting cast in 2024.

On one hand, it's hard to imagine the Rams trading away Stafford in the middle of the season, as he is not only the face of the team but the first man to bring a Super Bowl trophy to the LA iteration of the team, with all of their previous wins coming in St. Louis or before the Lombardi Trophy was christened. Stafford is still one of the elite passers in the NFL, and even in Year 16, he can still lead a quality roster to the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, that probably won't happen in LA this year, but could his fates be different in Miami, with Mike McDaniel calling the shots?

Now, if the Dolphins come calling, the Rams shouldn't just hang up, as Stafford is their present, not their future, but they shouldn't just give him away either, as he's the sort of difference-maker who could not only swing a season but almost never comes available mid-season.

If the Dolphins are willing to surrender a first-round pick for Stafford, trade them to Miami.

With Jimmy Garappolo unsuspended and Stetson Bennett still holding the clipboard as QB3, the Rams could unquestionably be a worse team if they said goodbye to Stafford, but considering they are already 1-4, how much worse can they really bet? Bad enough to pick first overall in the 2025 NFL draft? Because frankly, that feels like an opportunity not a punishment.

Bonus: Trade a conditional second-round pick for Bryce Young

Alright, the Carolina Panthers have made it pretty clear that they have no plans to move Bryce Young at the trade deadline. They still believe he can be part of their future, even if Andy Dalton is the present, and even if Carolina gets the first-0verall pick in the NFL draft for the third year in a row, they could use it on a player like LSU left tackle Will Campbell instead of a new QB1 like Carson Beck.

… but come on, would the Panthers really consider passing on Beck or another worthy quarterback who would have two more years on his rookie contract in order to give Young another try in Year 3? For everyone's sake, getting the pride of Alabama to an offensive guru like Young makes all the sense in the world, as even if the price is semi-steep, say, a second-round pick that could become a first if he starts 15 games in 2025, the chance to get a number-one overall pick for at most a late first-round pick, especially with the oldest QB1 in the NFL under center, might just be a risk worth taking for the Rams.