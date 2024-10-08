After spending the first month of the 2024 NFL season with a cornerbacks room that struggled mightily against the pass, Sean McVay made a pretty major change in Week 5, benching former All-Pro Tre'Davious White in favor of a returning Darious Williams.

Earning his first snaps of the season following a spot on IR and his first snaps with the Rams since all the way back in 2021, Williams provided hope at a position that was largely hopeless and played pretty well, allowing just one catch in his debut. But why didn't White play at all? Why was he inactive for the game when an injury could have thrust him back into action?

Asked this very question by reporters after the game, McVay broke down the decision, which ultimately came down to special teams and the presence of another former starter, Ahkello Witherspoon.

“Not sure about those things quite yet. Once we reconnect, I'll have a better answer for you. My mind has been on this group, where we're at and we'll be excited when we do get those guys back,” McVay told reporters. “With Tre'Davious White, it was a coaching decision. He's been a pro in every sense of the word, but [we] get Darious [Williams] back [and] we felt like we were going to have a larger role for Ahkello [Witherspoon]. There are some special teams considerations that go into it. That was what resulted in him being inactive today.”

Was White's benching just a Week 5 thing? Or will he be out of action for the foreseeable future, even if he is fully healthy? Could the Rams release White like the Eagles just did with Devin White? Or is there a world where one of White, Williams, or Cobie Durant kicks it inside now that Quentin Lake is expected to play safety full-time? Unless things take a major turn moving forward, it unfortunately looks like the White signing will go down as a bust for the Rams.

Sean McVay felt good about his Rams CBs in Week 5

Asked about his cornerbacks minus White in Week 5 and how they performed against a dynamic Green Bay Packers offense without Romeo Doubs or Christian Watson, McVay gave credit to his defensive backs for putting in work, even if they had a few miscues that cost them.

“I thought they did a good job. I have to go back and look at the long one that they had to [Packers TE Tucker] Kraft. You look at it overall; I was really pleased. We were sticky in coverage [and] we were connected. It wasn't until really late in the game that they got their first third-down conversion. [Packers Wide Receiver Jayden] Reed makes a great play where we've got three guys in position. It was like the ball went in the only spot that it could be able to make that play. Overall, it seemed like they played pretty well.”

In the NFL, all it takes is one mistake to give up a touchdown. A corner can play 68 perfect snaps out of 70 and still leave the game with poor marks if their two miscues go for touchdowns. Still, the defensive secondary is hardly the reason the Rams lost in Week 5, as once again, they had a chance to score the decisive victory on the final drive, and a backup playmaker – if you can call Colby Parkinson that – didn't come up clutch for Matthew Stafford. If the Rams can improve anything during the bye, it's their availability, as that is the biggest reason why the team is 1-4 through five games.