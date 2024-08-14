The New York Jets have a deep team on both sides of the ball, which is unfamiliar territory for the typically floundering organization. This means that a few of the starters will have to prove themselves this summer as upstart backups apply pressure.

Traditionally, the Jets are a defensive team at best, and completely dysfunctional at worst. Their inability to score usually leads to their downfall, with last season being the latest example. New York was 29th in the league with 15.8 points per game, and dead last with 198.4 pass yards per contest.

Of course, it would've helped if Aaron Rodgers hadn't torn his Achilles on the fourth play of the season last year, but that injury exposed structural flaws in the offense that he would've been a band-aid for if healthy. Simply put, there weren't many other players on the unit to be excited about other than Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, the latter of whom also tore his Achilles in October for the second straight season.

The acquisitions of Tyron Smith, John Simpson, Morgan Moses, Mike Williams, Olu Fashanu, Malachi Corley, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis this offseason changed the equation. Now, New York has the fifth-best offensive line on paper after finishing 31st last year, via Pro Football Focus. Additionally, the new skill-position players should take the pressure off of Hall and Wilson.

Conversely, the offensive reinforcements put pressure on the defense to maintain its dominance after carrying the squad to a 7-10 record last season. The Jets held opposing teams to just 20.9 points per game last year despite having the worst passing attack, which ranked 12th. If they can lock down opposing offenses nearly as well as they did last year, on top of having a competent offense on their own, other teams are in for a rude awakening.

With that being said, who are players on each side of the ball that need to prove that they're worthy of starting roles, considering the Jets' heightened expectations?

S Chuck Clark

Clark, similar to Rodgers, is gearing up for his first true season with the team after tearing his ACL in OTAs last year. After having no major injuries in six seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, the veteran safety's season ended before it began, via The New York Post's Mark Cannizzaro.

“It was different for me,” Clark said. “It was a complete 360 for me. I’ve been pretty healthy all my career, and in one offseason … boom, my complete season was out the window.”

Clark halted mid-sprint to avoid hitting a teammate but didn't initially feel any pain.

“That was a shock to hear the diagnosis,” he said. “I didn’t know I was hurt. You can see me on film. I ran off the field.”

Clark is healthy now, but he's aware of his mortality, especially on such a talented defense. Fellow veteran Ashtyn Davis and 2024's “Mr. Irrelevant” Jalen Key, who turned in a quality outing against the Washington Commanders on Saturday, could take his snaps if he doesn't regain his pre-injury form.

“In this game, it’s like, ‘What can you do for me now?’ ” Clark continued. “I wondered, ‘How do I fit back in with this defense with the way they’ve been playing? They’ve got a lot of good players. What do they need me to do?’”

Clark, though, still has one of the best track records on the team. The 29-year-old has amassed 384 tackles, 28 passes defended, five forced fumbles, five picks, and two defensive touchdowns since entering the league in 2017.

“I can bring experience,” Clark said. “I’ve seen a lot of ball and been a part of a lot of wins. So I have that experience, and I want to share that knowledge with these guys. I’m just looking to bring veteran leadership to the back end, just experience and play-making ability, being the glue that keeps us together.”

The winning aspect can't be ignored, as Clark has played in five playoff games, while the majority of the unit hasn't even experienced a winning season, other than former Ravens teammate C.J. Moseley. Having experience in a winning culture will be an invaluable resource for young Jets stars like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

“I think about that a lot, having been on a team and the excessive success that we had,” Clark said. “I’m going to show [my teammates] how we can go and get this done. We’re here to win. That’s what I’ve been about. That was the personality of the team where I came from.”

Additionally, Clark wasn't a stranger after getting hurt.

“Last year during the season, he didn’t have to be here to rehab,” head coach Robert Saleh said. “But he was here, staying connected to the team.”

While he may have a good track record in addition to being a good locker-room presence, Clark can't get too arrogant. Davis is a long-tenured backup who could step in if Clark flounders and Key is a possible diamond-in-the-rough rookie.

WR Xavier Gipson

Gipson is a fan favorite after making the team as a UDFA rookie last year, and then sealing the Week 1 victory over the Buffalo Bills with a walk-off punt return touchdown on Monday Night Football. However, he failed to stand out as a receiver, totaling just 229 yards on the year. Thus, the second-year speedster could lose his spot on offense to Corley, New York's third-round draft choice this year.

Gipson's kick and punt-returning roles aren't guaranteed either, with explosive rookie running back Isaiah Davis listed as his backup at those positions, via the team's website.

However, Saleh thinks that Gipson can access his full potential this year after feeling out the professional game as a rookie.

“A year ago, I don’t know if we were able to get all that speed out of him,” Saleh said Wednesday. “As a young rookie, you’re swimming. You’re not accessing all your athleticism. Where this year, the challenge for him is to throw that fastball every single play.”

The Jets need as many playmakers to shine as possible, so a sophomore slump from Gipson wouldn't be optimal.