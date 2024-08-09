While head coach Brian Callahan worries about the deep-ball connection between Will Levis and Calvin Ridley, and the shocking retirement of a projected starter on the offensive line, there are more concerns in the form of two Titans players struggling early during NFL training camp.

At the forefront is newcomer L'Jarius Sneed. The fifth-year veteran cornerback, who came over from Kansas City, hasn’t been able to log a great deal of practice time because of precautionary measures regarding injury. Another player struggling, also related to injury woes is former first-round pick Caleb Farley, a defensive back as well.

Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed hoping to make impact

Sneed didn’t bring any postseason individual honors with him from the Chiefs, but he started every game during their back-to-back Super Bowl title runs. He logged five interceptions and 186 total tackles over the last two seasons. Sneed allowed only 42 receptions on 81 targets in 2023 and held opposing receivers to 9.7 yards per catch.

The injury situation has him frustrated, especially since his knee feels fine, he told tennessean.com.

“It’s very frustrating. I can say that,” Sneed said. “(The load management) gets to me sometimes. Last year it helped me out on what I need to do and last year you see where it got me. I think it works. I’m healthy, I’ve just got to maintain it and get to Week 1. That’s all I’m trying to get to.”

It’s a Tennessee Titans organization decision to slow walk Sneed into the 2024 season. Callahan respects the way Sneed approaches the game, he told Tennessee Titans on X earlier this year.

“I played against L'Jarius enough times to have an immense amount of respect for how he goes about his business,” Callahan said. “And you guys got to see a little bit of it in his press conference, but he is a fantastic person on top of it. So, I really feel like he's a huge addition to our team both as a player and a person in the locker room.”

Callahan has talent at his disposal in the secondary

Callahan also said he loves the pairing of Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie in the secondary.

“The mentality (Sneed) brings to the defense, and you pair him with Chido — two guys that are really physical, really aggressive — I think they change the whole demeanor of what you ask in the secondary in how they play,” Callahan said. “And then you add Roger (McCreary) into that mix as well, the fire that he plays with as a nickel, that's a really good group of corners that play at a high level — and demand the same standard.

“And I think that's what you're looking for, ultimately, guys that play like that and then demand it from everybody else around them.”

Pro Football Focus ranks the Titans secondary in the middle of the pack at No. 15 heading into the season. That’s not so bad, considering the unit finished last in the NFL in 2023 with only six interceptions. The recent addition of Quandre Diggs is also expected to give the unit a boost.

What’s going on with Farley?

The Titans liked what they saw in Farley, grabbing him with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But life in the league hasn’t been kind to the cornerback as he played in only 12 games over his first two seasons with two starts. And he didn’t play at all in 2023.

And when got onto the field, his play could be described as ineffective. The stats say 14 total tackles and zero interceptions in his career. It has been three long seasons for the talented player.

And now Farley has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. He will reportedly miss multiple weeks. And this is on a team that revamped its secondary in the offseason with L’Jarius Sneed joining the mix.

Farley’s current injury is a reminder of what he’s been through in the past. He decided to sit out the 2020 college football season because of the pandemic, and then tore his ACL during his rookie season. He also missed all of last year because of back surgery, the third such procedure dating back to his college days, according to foxsports.com.

Also, Farley suffered through the death of his father in a gas explosion at his North Carolina home.

Carthon not giving up on Farley

Farley needed to take a step in the direction of getting healthier this year. Being available is a must, Titans general manager Ran Carthon said via atozsports.com.

“Obviously, in order to make this team, you have to be healthy, and you have to be there,” Carthon said. “(I’m) really encouraged by Caleb and his commitment to the process. He's had every reason, whether it's on the field, off the field, to step away and take breaks. But he's dealt with a ton of adversity. He's taken it head on, and every day he shows up to work ready to go. So you can't do anything but respect that and admire that. But just like everybody else on the team, he's going to have to stay healthy and show that he earned a spot on this team.”