As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft, there will continue to be endless speculation about what teams are doing and how they will attempt to improve their rosters for not only the upcoming season but the future overall. That includes the Dallas Cowboys, who have the No. 24 overall selection in this year's draft.
The Cowboys have been one of the less active teams since free agency began, with outside of re-signing multiple of their own guys, they've only signed one free agent, former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Eric Kendricks, to a one-year deal. This franchise has become notorious for sticking with their own, so that means the draft is presumably one of Dallas' favorite times of the year.
In 2024, this will be a team once again looking to avenge yet another year of postseason woes. They certainly have their needs, too. PFF currently has them needing a running back, wide receiver, tackle, center, defensive lineman, linebacker, and cornerback. That could mean that depending on who's available, the Cowboys could choose the best available on the board, starting with their No. 24 pick. However, there are some they should avoid.
Here are three players that the Cowboys should avoid in the 2024 NFL Draft:
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
Coming into what looks to be a pivotal year for the Cowboys, one player to keep an eye on is quarterback Dak Prescott and his potential extension. Prescott has some issues that the Cowboys need to address, which could drastically affect his production this season. That starts with giving him some help.
While giving their quarterback another option to throw to would be nice, it shouldn't be their priority in the first round. That should go to finding either a tackle or center to further protect Prescott and replace Tyron Smith specifically.
Thomas should be the last of the highly touted bunch of wide receivers in the first round, with Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, and Thomas' former teammate, Malik Nabers, well off the board by the time the Cowboys make their selection.
PFF says that while he has the size and speed to help push the ball down the field, Thomas is not the “make you miss” type of receiver after the catch. With Prescott's and likely head coach Mike McCarthy's Dallas careers on the line this season, the Cowboys might be wise not to go for this receiver in the first round and instead stick to the offensive line.
Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
Re-signing running back Rico Dowdle made many question exactly how the Cowboys are viewing the running back position in this year's draft. This year's draft class is one of the weakest at running back in recent memory. But even with Dowdle's re-signing, it still seems like a position that the Cowboys have to address in some way. Dowdle has just 36 games under his belt with 385 yards on 96 carries, 17 receptions for 144 yards, and four total touchdowns.
Does this mean the Cowboys would draft a running back in the second round? Some draft experts are suggesting that could even be too high for running back with this class. It's likely that Dallas waits until their No. 87 pick in the third round.
That would still likely leave Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright available, along with a few others. Although Mel Kiper is big on the Volunteers back after his NFL Combine, where he posted a 4.38 40-yard dash and an 11'2″ broad jump, he does indeed have his flaws.
At under 6 feet, 210 pounds, he's a smaller back that doesn't have the skill to be an early-down back that the Cowboys are most definitely in need of, per Bleacher Report's scouting report. He's not a powerful runner. He definitely has some dangerous speed if he finds the open lane, but he won't knock off many defenders to gain extra yardage.