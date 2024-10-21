Bubba Watson was once a growing legend on the PGA Tour. His miraculous wedge shot from the pine straw during a playoff in the 2012 Masters helped him win his first Green Jacket. He would then win another two years later. That feels like a century ago, though. Watson, he took the bag to leave the PGA Tour in the rearview for LIV Golf, has watched his game fall to shambles.

He finished the 2024 LIV Golf season in the relegation zone. The soon-to-be 46-year-old finished 53rd of 57 golfers on the Saudi-backed tour. Only the top 48 guaranteed their spot on LIV Golf for 2025.

Interestingly, another LIV Golf captain, Phil Mickelson, barely finished above the relegation line at No. 46.

Despite being exempt from actual relegation due to being a LIV team captain (RangeGoats GC), Watson is looking for answers elsewhere.

“As everyone knows I have really enjoyed playing in tournaments overseas and so I am really excited about playing in Indonesia for the first time,” Watson said in a press release.

“I enjoy coming to Asia and soaking in the sights and sounds and also seeing the diverse mixture of players out here.

“The BNI Indonesian Masters plays a big part in The International Series, which provides a pathway onto the LIV Golf League. I'm a big believer in LIV Golf and I'm proud of the impact it has had on the game of golf worldwide.”

Watson confirmed he will make his International Series debut on the Asian Tour later this month at the BNI Indonesian Masters. That is one of the feeder tour's for LIV Golf and the seventh of 10 stops on the International Series.

Watson has previously expressed his disappointment with his play. He even hinted at walking away from the game altogether. Watson finished 36th in the 2023 LIV Golf standings. He has 14 career professional victories, 12 of which came on the PGA Tour

But his last win came all the way back in the 2018-2019 season when he captured three titles: Travelers Championship, WGC Match Play and Genesis Open.

He made over $48 million on the PGA Tour and likely matched that for joining LIV. So, finances likely are not a problem for Watson. So, if he is unable to find his game again, the end might be in sight.