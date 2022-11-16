Published November 16, 2022

By Blake Lovell · 3 min read

Week 11 has arrived in the NFL and fantasy football, and there are some talented running backs on a bye with the likes of Jeff Wilson Jr., Raheem Mostert, Kenneth Walker III, Travis Etienne, Leonard Fournette, and Rachaad White all having the week off. Let’s turn our attention to possible replacements with the Week 11 start ’em sit ’em running backs for fantasy football.

Who should start and who should sit?

Here’s the fantasy football start ’em sit ’em running backs list for Week 11 action.

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Stevenson has become an absolute workhorse for the Patriots, who get an AFC East rematch with the New York Jets in Week 11. In their first matchup in Week 8, Stevenson rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries and caught seven passes for 72 yards. That was good enough for a top-10 finish, and he now has five straight top-15 finishes at the position. The Jets have a good defense, but Stevenson hasn’t finished lower than RB23 since Week 2.

Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders

While it wasn’t his most efficient performance, Gibson managed an RB15 finish in the surprising Week 10 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles by notching 44 rushing yards and a touchdown to go along with three receptions for 14 yards. His dual-threat ability makes him an intriguing option in Week 11 against the Houston Texans, who have allowed the most points at the position (30.2 points per game).

D’Onta Foreman, Carolina Panthers

Let’s call it what it is. Foreman is just a beast in the running game. He has now rushed for at least 118 yards in three of the past four games, including a 31-carry, 130-yard performance in the Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The only game in that stretch he didn’t produce fantasy football-wise was the Week 9 debacle in Cincinnati, where the Panthers trailed 35-0 at halftime. The Baltimore Ravens have been solid against the run (10th best in the NFL in allowing 18.6 points per game to opposing running backs), but it’s hard to sit Foreman at this point given his hot streak.

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

Full disclosure: Montgomery was initially slotted in the sit category. However, Khalil Herbert has since been placed on injured reserve, thus opening up a larger workload moving forward. The Week 11 matchup is also nice, as the Falcons have allowed 21.4 points per game at the position. If you’re looking for reasons not to play him, Chicago is rightfully giving Justin Fields more designed run plays, and Montgomery does have three straight finishes of RB33 or lower. But with Herbert sidelined, there’s no reason to ignore the possibilities for Montgomery in the running game.

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

The backfield situation for the Lions is becoming more clear by the week. While there was at one point the belief that Swift would regain control of the starting spot, that’s simply not the case. Jamaal Williams appears to be the go-to-option for Detroit, with Swift garnering six carries or fewer since his return in Week 8 against Miami. With the Lions set for a matchup with a New York Giants team that allows just 18.2 points per game at the position (7th in the NFL), there’s little confidence in playing Swift.

Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos

Speaking of frustrating backfields, Gordon is a part of one in Denver. He had just seven carries in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans, while Latavius Murray notched nine. The Las Vegas Raiders are a bad defensive team, and they’ve given up the sixth-most points to running backs this season (23.9 points per game). However, that’s still not enough to trust Gordon’s fantasy football production in this struggling offense.