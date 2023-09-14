The importance of Wide Receivers in fantasy football sometimes gets overlooked, but they have risen in prominence now more than ever. As we get ready for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, let's talk about which Wide Receivers you should put in your fantasy football lineup and which ones you might want to keep on the bench. Wide Receivers can earn you valuable points, so let's keep it simple and break it down.

Wide Receivers to Start in Week 2:

Zay Flowers, BAL (@ CIN)

Zay Flowers, the dynamic wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens, made an electrifying professional debut that left football fans and analysts alike buzzing with excitement. In his inaugural NFL game against the Houston Texans, Flowers emerged as a standout performer.

Flowers didn't just perform well; he outshone his fellow Ravens' receivers in various key metrics. These included targets, receptions, and receiving yardage. This remarkable feat immediately signaled that he was a force to be reckoned with in the team's passing game. His performance was particularly noteworthy, considering the talented group of receivers on the Ravens' roster.

Put the ball in the hands of Zay Flowers and watch chaos ensue. Look at how many Texans run into each other (and unfortunately Ronnie too 😔) pic.twitter.com/ifO5zykRPX — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) September 12, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

One of the most striking aspects of Flowers' game is his agility and elusiveness. His ability to make defenders miss and turn short receptions into substantial gains was a testament to his versatility and explosiveness. It became evident that Flowers was not just another receiver but potentially the primary focal point in Baltimore's restructured offensive scheme.

While some may raise questions about his target share in Week 1, it's essential to recognize that this was only the beginning of what promises to be an exciting season for Flowers. Bench him at your own risk, for he is a playmaker of the highest caliber. His debut performance left no doubt that he had swiftly ascended to become the top wide receiver in Baltimore, a remarkable achievement considering the competition he faced.

DJ Moore, CHI (@ TB)

DJ Moore's debut in a Bears uniform during Week 1 wasn't particularly thrilling. His disappointing performance, with just two receptions for 25 yards, mirrored the overall struggles of the Bears' passing game against the Green Bay Packers. However, his upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should offer more fantasy football potential. This is especially true considering the Bucs allowed 344 passing yards to Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Brandon Aiyuk, SF (@ LAR)

When discussing the offensive arsenal of the 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk's name typically comes up after Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel. However, after his outstanding performance of eight receptions, 129 yards, and two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers, perhaps Aiyuk should be the first name on everyone's lips. Aiyuk demonstrated all the qualities of a top wide receiver in a high-powered offense during his 2023 season debut. Yes, the Rams' defense may have slowed down the Seahawks' passing game last week. However, the 49ers' offense led by quarterback Brock Purdy seems to be firing on all cylinders. Expect another impressive showing from Aiyuk in this upcoming game.

Start ‘Em: Puka Nacua, LAR (vs SF) and Michael Thomas, NO (@ CAR)

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 2:

Terry McLaurin, WAS (@ DEN)

Although the Commanders secured a victory in Week 1, their offensive performance left many uncertainties in its wake. Remember that they played against the struggling Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Sam Howell completed just 19 of 31 passes for 202 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also absorbed six sacks and lost a fumble. While it's only one game, there are genuine concerns about how often this passing game will be utilized this season. Even if Howell's passing yards improve, Terry McLaurin faces stiff competition for opportunities. He will compete with Logan Thomas (eight targets), Jahan Dotson (seven targets, leading Washington's wide receivers), and Curtis Samuel (54 receiving yards). They are all vying for attention. The truth is that McLaurin's performance was lackluster. It culminated in just four targets, two receptions, and 31 yards.

George Pickens, PIT (@ NE)

The Steelers' offense encountered a difficult start last week. They faced the formidable Niners' defense and managed a mere seven points. The upcoming matchup against the Browns' defense doesn't bode well, too. Recall that they limited Joe Burrow and the potent Bengals' passing attack to a mere 82 yards through the air and three points. Additionally, if Diontae Johnson is sidelined due to injury, George Pickens might attract extra attention from the cornerback tandem of Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome. While Pickens possesses great talent, it might be prudent to refrain from starting him this week.

Jordan Addison, CHI (@ TB)

Yes, Jordan Addison found the end zone in his NFL debut against the Buccaneers. However, he could face a more challenging task against the Eagles' secondary in Week 2. While Addison's initial performance was promising, Pittman received more targets. He also made more receptions and accumulated more receiving yards than Addison in Week 1. He also managed to score a touchdown.

Sit 'em: Tyler Lockett, SEA (@ DET) and Jakobi Meyers, LV (@ BUF)

In summary, don't underestimate the importance of Wide Receivers in fantasy football. For Week 2 of the 2023 season, it's a good idea to start Zay Flowers, DJ Moore, and Brandon Aiyuk. On the other hand, it's probably best to bench Terry McLaurin, George Pickens, and Jordan Addison. Make your running back choices carefully as you kick off the 2023 season!