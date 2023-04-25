Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The NFL Draft is this Thursday, and football fans are excited to see a new crop of quarterbacks emerge. We are here to share the NFL Draft Odds series while making a total number of quarterbacks taken prediction for the first round.

It’s here! Yes, we are finally at the NFL Draft! It is the most anticipated event of the NFL offseason aside from the schedule release. Furthermore, we expect big things from this year’s draft, as it is a quarterback-heavy draft with plenty of excitement.

Bryce Young might be the first quarterback off the board if the rumors are true. Significantly, he stands at 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds. Young can process information fast and evades pressure at an elite rate. Likewise, he also constantly makes plays in the pocket. Young threw for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a 64.4 percent completion rate in his final season in college.

C.J. Stroud is the next likely quarterback off the board. Ultimately, he displays great toughness with amazing arm accuracy. Stroud also has great mobility and accuracy. Amazingly, he threw for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 66.3 percent completion rate in his last college season.

Many mock drafts have Anthony Richardson going between seventh and 15th in the draft. Unfortunately, he does not have much experience, as he only has played 13 games. Richardson also played in a non-pro style offense. However, he has elite size, arm strength and can run for a touchdown at any given moment. Richardson passed for 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for nine scores in his final season.

Will Levis is the wildcard here. Ultimately, some have him as high as second, and others have a team drafting him 14th. Levis plays a really risky style of football. Sadly, he threw 23 interceptions over the past two seasons. Levis is also 24 years old. Moreover, he tossed for 2404 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, with a 65.4 percent completion rate.

The other potential quarterbacks that may go in the first round include Tanner McKee, Jaren Hall, and Hendon Hooker. However, it would be the result of a desperate team rather than the actual value.

2023 NFL Draft Odds Courtesy of Fanduel

2023 NFL Draft Odds: Total Number of Quarterbacks Taken in First Round

Over: 4.5 (-225)

Under: +4.5 (+162)

Why Over 4.5 Quarterbacks Get Drafted

NFL teams are desperate. Substantially, there are several teams that need a quarterback. The Carolina Panthers, the Indianapolis Colts, the Houston Texans, the Tennessee Titans, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Washington Commanders all either need a quarterback or may want to draft one for the near future. Ultimately, the Panthers have not had a good quarterback since Cam Newton. They traded for the top pick from the Chicago Bears to guarantee themselves the first choice. Substantially, many believe they will draft Young.

The Texans will have the second pick and have a tough choice to make out of the rest of the litter. Sadly, they have struggled to find a quarterback since Deshaun Watson. Stroud might be the best bet for them. However, they might surprise people and take Levis.

The Colts have not had a competent quarterback since Andrew Luck retired. No, Phillip Rivers does not count. Anthony Richardson is an option. Ultimately, Indianapolis must decide if he is their option. The Raiders traded for Jimmy Garoppolo. Regardless, they might pick a quarterback because Garoppolo has a bad habit of hurting himself. The Commanders still need a quarterback. Therefore, there might be a scenario where they trade back to get a quarterback late in the first round while still acquiring picks.

Why Under 4.5 Quarterbacks Get Drafted

These four quarterbacks are the best of the crop. However, the rest all have major flaws. Young, Stroud, Levis, and Richardson all will go in the first round. However, does anyone really see first-round caliber talent from the rest?

McKee has good accuracy but is a third-rounder at best. Additionally, Hall is 25 years old and should absolutely not go before the third round. Hooker suffered a season-ending torn ACL in November. Also, he is 25 years old and is a one-read quarterback. A team might show desperation and draft one of these players. However, if they were smart, they would either wait or trade down. The Commanders are a team that should only draft one of the top four quarterbacks. Therefore, if none are available, they should pick the next best player on the board to improve their offense.

Final Total Number of Quarterbacks Taken Prediction & Pick

This is a heavy quarterback class. However, it also seems very top-heavy. The first four quarterbacks all could become stars. Conversely, the rest all could struggle mightily. Expect only four quarterbacks to find a home in the first round.

Final Total Number of Quarterbacks Taken Prediction & Pick: Under: +4.5 (+162)