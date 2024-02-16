This years matchup includes two stacked rosters, featuring top tier players like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and more

We got the 2024 NBA All-Star Game Results simulated with NBA 2K24 to celebrate the All-Star Break this weekend. Overall, this years matchup includes two stacked rosters, featuring top tier players like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and much more. While the game is only a couple of days away, we decided to simulate it for ourselves out of sheer excitement. Without further ado, let's see who wins between the East and the West in this NBA 2K24 Simulation.

2024 NBA All-Star Game Results – East Vs. West Simulated With NBA 2K24

According to our Simulation, the West will defeat the East in the 2024 NBA All Star Game with by a score of 136-120. However, we want to warn you that this is just a simulation, and there were some things out of my control. Despite updating rosters and taking Joel Embiid out of the starting lineup, the 76ers' Superstar somehow made it to the court for a few minutes. Furthermore, for some reason a guy named Giannis Antetokounmpo played, and not his GOAT brother, Thanasis. So feel free to take all your anger and frustration out on me for these massive oversights.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL West 36 34 27 39 136 East 25 35 31 29 120

Jokes aside, the simulation made for a rather entertaining one that saw multiple lead changes. While the West dominated in the first and fourth quarters, the East outperformed throughout the middle of the match. However, the West buckled down in the final quarter, taking a 113-112 lead and never looking back. In fact, they extended their lead by another 10 points before the East could even respond.

Shai-Gilgaeous Alexander earned the Player of the Game award after earning 30 points, 9 assists, and five rebounds in the affair. Furthermore, he completed 11 of 14 Field Goals and all seven free throws. Had the East won, the honor would've went to either Jayson Tatum or Antetokounmpo. Tatum recorded 27 points but struggled with his FGs (10-22) and 3PT shots (3-12). Giannis, on the other hand, nabbed 21 points with 12 total rebounds.

Overall, what really hurt the East was their nine total turnovers, which let the West tack on an additional 15 points. Meanwhile, the West only turned over three times, allowing 2 total points from their mistakes. In terms of the rest of the game stats, things looked pretty even. Haliburton, Giannis, and Tatum both turned over the ball twice. For full player stats, skip to 1:20:39 in the video above.

Additionally, check out some of the game stats:

WEST STAT EAST 51/88 (58%) Field Goals 46/83 (55%) 19/38 (50%) 3-Pointers 19/39 (49%) 15/18 (83%) Free Throws 9/11 (82% 5 Offensive Rebounds 5 34 Defensive Rebounds 35 7 Steals 3 4 Blocks 1 3 (15) Turnovers (Points Off) 9 (2) 8 Team Fouls 12

16 Biggest Lead 5 25:12 Time of Possession (TOP) 22:47

Overall, that wraps up our simulation for the 2024 NBA All Star Game Results. We hope you enjoy both the sim, and the real game this weekend, which takes place on February 18th, 2024. For more NBA 2K content, check out the latest locker codes. Furthermore, NBA 2K24 MyTEAM added its first ever 100 OVR player item today in the form of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Lastly, NBA 2K24 Season 5 begins next week, with more rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER players. The developers released upcoming patch notes to improve the experience for players. Furthermore, the new Rumble On The Cay Event drops this weekend. It offers players a chance to earn some VC, Skill Boosts, and more. See you next year for the 2025 All Star Game Results!

