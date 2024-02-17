The NBA Dunk Contest is always an exciting part of All-Star Weekend. Let's continue our NBA odds series with a 2024 Dunk Contest prediction and pick.

This event hasn't lived up to the hype it once had. The last time you saw any flair in this contest was back when Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon went toe-to-toe years back. Now, it seems these players don't want to be involved as we see rookies in the event every year.

Mac McClung is one of basketball's best dunkers and he currently doesn't even play in the NBA as of right now. Just as he did last year when he lifted the trophy, McClung plays in the G-League for the Osceola Magic. He played for the Deleware Blue Coats when he won last season. He aims to be just the 5th player ever to win the event in back-to-back seasons. He would join Nate Robinson, Zach LaVine, Jason Richardson, and Michael Jordan as the only ones to do so.

Here are the NBA Dunk Contest odds, courtesy of Bovada.

NBA Odds: 2024 Dunk Contest Odds

Mac McClung: -240

Jaylen Brown: +375

Jaime Jaquez Jr: +800

Jacob Toppin: +850

Why Mac McClung Can Win Dunk Contest

In case you didn't know, McClung is ballin' out in the G-League. In 14 games, he's averaging 23.7 points per game, 7.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and shoots over 50% from the floor. You could make an argument that production like that should be in the NBA. If McClung repeats, there is a chance an NBA team could sign him heading into the second half of the season.

McClung is the clear favorite to repeat as champion. As it stands now, Jaylen Brown poses the biggest threat.

Why Jaylen Brown Can Win Dunk Contest

Jaylen Brown has passed up an opportunity to do this event for years. As one of the league's best high-flyers, the 2x All-Star can now showcase to the world his elite dunking ability. There has to be a reason why he decided now would be the time to do it, right?

Over his entire career, Brown has been an emphatic dunker. He dunks with authority and has plenty of posters on his resume.

Brown is currently 30th in the NBA this season with 58 dunks, six shy of his teammate Jayson Tatum and eight shy of his other teammate Kristaps Porzingis.

Why Jaime Jaquez Jr. Can Win Dunk Contest

Jaquez Jr. has 24 dunks on the season. It's a decent sample size but he has a few impressive dunks on the season. The UCLA product will try and become the first Heat player to win the event since Derrick Jones Jr. did back in 2020.

It seems Jaquez Jr. has a confident plan ahead of the event.

Why Jacob Toppin Can Win Dunk Contest

Toppin has just three dunks on the season. That is a very small sample size but clearly dunking runs in his family if he was able to sneak his way into the event.

His brother, Obi Toppin, is 23rd in the league with 68 dunks for the Indiana Pacers. Obi left the New York Knicks last season but won the 2022 Dunk Contest a few seasons back. Now, his brother, Jacob, steps in to try and win it as the only pair of brothers to ever win the event.

If you haven't seen his dunk highlights, I suggest you do so. Toppin is a sneaky underdog to win this event.

Final 2024 NBA Dunk Contest Prediction & Pick

Defending your title in this event isn't easy, especially going against this new generation of young high-flyers.

The Judges will be Gary Payton, Mitch Richmond, Dominique Wilkins, and former Pacers Fred Jones and Darnell Hillman. These guys have seen the best of the best when it comes to dunking. This group participating will need to put on a show.

With that said, I will be taking Jacob Toppin to win. I don't believe Jaquez Jr. has enough flair to beat the other three guys. McClung will need to do something astonishing to secure a back-to-back win, which is rare to see. Brown has something to prove which is why he is in the event but I believe Toppin will shock the world and secure his place in history alongside his brother.

Final 2024 NBA Dunk Contest Prediction & Pick: Jacob Toppin (+850)