Super Bowl 59 has come and gone, and Philadelphia Eagles are officially champions. Now, all 32 NFL teams have their eyes on building their rosters for next season. That starts with free agency. The Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs team they prevented from three-peating both had rosters as stacked as they had largely because of the moves that they made in the free agent market. Saquon Barkley for example, signed with the team in the offseason and proceeded to have one of the best running back seasons ever. Barkley ran for 2,000 yards and broke the single season including playoffs rushing record.

This year's NFL free agent class isn't quite as deep as last year's, but there are still a bunch of big names who can make a huge impact next season; whether that be after re-signing with their team or after agreeing to a deal with a new team. Free agency doesn't begin until March 12, but here are the top 50 NFL players set to hit the open market and become free agents available to sign with anybody.

1. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals, WR

Tee Higgins is both the biggest name and the best player set to hit the open market. His ranking is up from last year, when we ranked him as the eighth-best NFL free agent in 2024. While that should go to show that this year's free agent class is weaker than most, it isn't an indictment on Higgins. The receiver has long served as arguably the best number two receiver in the league behind Ja'Marr Chase on the Cincinnati Bengals' depth chart, but he certainly has the talent to be the top option on a number of teams around the league.

Higgins was franchised tagged last season before he played on a one-year contract. He and the Bengals just haven't been able to come to terms on a long-term contract, so he might have to go elsewhere to find that. Higgins is a big-bodied pass catcher who wins 50/50 balls. He had 10 touchdown catches this past season despite missing time with a hamstring injury, which will be interested team's biggest concern with him in free agency.

2. Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs, OG

Teams in the spotlight of the Super Bowl always lose key players, and the Chiefs just played in three straight championship games. Over the course of this dynasty, retaining all of their players has been tough for the Chiefs, and Trey Smith could be the next to go. Smith is arguably the best offensive guard in the NFL. His steadiness on the Chiefs' interior is a big reason why Patrick Mahomes has been able to stay upright and do what he does. Smith is only 25 years old, too, so a big payday seems inevitable.

3. D.J. Reed, New York Jets, CB

Sauce Gardner is the most known cornerback in New York, but his partner in crime on the other side of the football field is pretty good, too. D.J. Reed is a physical freak for a cornerback, which allows him to thrive in press coverage.

4. Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles, LB

Zack Baun was a little-known special teamer during his time with the New Orleans Saints. Then, he broke out in a big way after joining the Philadelphia Eagles. The off-ball linebacker racked up 151 combined tackles en route to being named a Pro Bowler. Baun can play all three downs due to a versatile skill set where he has shown run-stuffing talent and pass-coverage abilities. His skills were on display in Super Bowl 59, as he had seven tackles and even intercepted a pass. Baun will certainly be one of the most sought after NFL free agents this year.

5. Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins, S

Jevon Holland is the poster boy of a modern-day safety. He can play deep down the field thanks to his ball-hawking skills, but coaches can move him all over the field if need be, including in the box or in the slot. Holland's numbers were actually down in 2024, but he is only 24 years old, so he should still be getting better.

6. Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens, OT

There was a point in time when Ronnie Stanley was considered arguably the best left tackle in football, but he has dealt with injuries over the last few years. Even so, he is still an elite blindside protector when he's active and healthy. At 30 years old, though, Stanley isn't getting any younger.

7. Osa Odighizuwa, Dallas Cowboys, DT

With big names such as Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence on the Dallas Cowboys' defensive line, Osa Odighizuwa has gone somewhat under the radar. Odighizuwa's 30 pressures were tied for the most among defensive tackles this season, and he turned that into 4.5 sacks. That kind of pass rushing expertise is rare among interior defensive lineman, but the defensive tackle has to compromise somewhere. He is only 280 pounds, so he can struggle some as a run stuffer.

8. Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs, LB

Another Super Bowl 59 participant in the top 10 of our best impending NFL free agents list, Nick Bolton, has been a force over the last few years for the Chiefs. Bolton doesn't have great coverage skills, but he is elite against the run. The linebacker is undersized, but he diagnoses plays quickly and gets to ball carriers with a sense of urgency. His leadership and experience winning games will be coveted in free agency.

9. Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles, Edge

One of the best 2025 NFL free agents is Josh Sweat. He is a one-time Pro Bowler coming off of an eight-sack season. The edge rusher is an elite pass rushing specialist, but it likely didn't hurt that he was just one piece of an incredibly stacked Eagles' front seven. Sweat had 2.5 sacks in Super Bowl 59, which should really help him get a nice contract.

10. Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts, OG

The 2025 NFL free agent class is deepest on the offensive line, as evidenced by the fact three blockers show up in our top 10. Will Fries missed most of the 2024 season because of a tibia injury, but he was playing elite football before then. The guard simply doesn't allow his quarterback to get pressured.

11. Carlton Davis, Detroit Lions, CB

Carlton Davis was one of many impressive defensive players who dealt with injuries on the Detroit Lions roster this year. Had Davis been healthy to end the year, it is possible the Lions would have had a better playoff run than they did.

12. Cam Robinson, Minnesota Vikings, OT

Cam Robinson was one of the best players to be moved mid-season before the NFL trade deadline. Now, he could be on the move again. Robinson is a mauling tackle, but he could kick in to the inside if need be. Robinson was a great addition for the Minnesota Vikings, so they could be interested in bringing him back.

13. Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers, CB

Charvarious Ward has a track record as one of the best cornerbacks in football. He might be on the downhill turn, though, as 2024 was his worst season to date. Ward has played on some really good defenses, though, so perhaps he will get back on track next season.

14. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers, Edge

There was a point in time where Khalil Mack was arguably the best defensive player in the NFL. In fact, Mack won the Defensive Player of the Year award back in 2016. That was a long time ago, but Mack is still going strong. Mack secured 17 sacks as recently as 2023, and he likely still has some good seasons left in the tank. As a soon-to-be 34-year-old, though, teams shouldn't be expecting the superstar that Mack was in his younger days.

15. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings, QB

Sam Darnold is a polarizing player set to hit free agency. He was widely regarded as one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory prior to his breakout campaign with the Minnesota Vikings this year. In Minnesota, Darnold showed off a cannon of an arm and was slinging the football all over the field. He earned a Pro Bowl nod and looked like a franchise signal-caller.

However, it is fair to question if this season was a one-hit-wonder kind of year. Darnold had an offensive mastermind (Kevin O'Connell) calling his plays, and his lack of sustained success might scare teams away from giving him a big contract. He faded late in the season, too. Darnold seems like a prime candidate to get franchise tagged. There are those out there that might rank Darnold as the best 2025 NFL free agent, and there are others who would rank him even lower than this.

16. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR

Chris Godwin has been Mr. Consistent throughout his career. The receiver caught at least 59 balls every year after his rookie year until his season was cut short this year. Even this year, Godwin's 50 catches prior to his ankle injury were the most in the league at the time. Godwin can line up outside or in the slot, and he will be the ultimate security blanket for whichever quarterback he is receiving passes from next season.

17. Tre'von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders, S

Tre'von Moehrig thrives regardless of where he is lined up on defense. He can thrive deep down the field as a free safety, or he can line up in the box and wreak havoc in opposing backfields. His five tackles for a loss in 2024 prove the latter to be true.

18. Byron Murphy, Minnesota Vikings, CB

The Vikings' defense under Brian Flores impressed this year, and Byron Murphy was a beneficiary of that. Murphy set career highs across the board this season. His most impressive feat was intercepting six passes this season.

19. Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans, WR

Stefon Diggs was supposed to give the Houston Texans one of the best receiving corps in the NFL. Instead, he had his worst statistical season of his career because he tore his ACL. Diggs might not be ready for the start of next season, and it is risky to give a big deal to a 31-year-old coming off a major injury. Still, Diggs has been one of the best receivers in the NFL for a long time, so a bounce-back isn't out of the question.

20. Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers, LB

Had it not been for his Super Bowl 58 achilles injury, Dre Greenlaw would have likely ranked much higher on this list. He was one of the best linebackers in football before his devastating injury, but he didn't look the same upon his return this season. Another season of recovery might get Greenlaw back on track, but achilles injuries are the toughest injuries to return to form from. The injury red flags might make Greenlaw a bargain option in free agency, though, so gambling that he bounces back could be worth it.

21. Asante Samuel Jr., Los Angeles Chargers, CB

While not the multi-time Pro Bowler his dad was, Asante Samuel Jr. is still a very good cornerback. Injuries limited Samuel Jr. in 2024, but he is normally good for 50-plus tackles, two interceptions, and 11-13 pass breakups. Potential signing teams know what they are getting from Samuel if they are to give him a contract in free agency.

22. Rasul Douglas, Buffalo Bills, CB

If the offensive line isn't the deepest position group in this free agent class, then the cornerback position is. Rasul Douglas is our fifth cornerback in the top 25 of these NFL free agent rankings. Douglas is huge for a cornerback, and he plays like it, too. Douglas is a physical player, and the Buffalo Bills really struggled in coverage when he was hurt during the AFC Championship Game.

23. Drew Dalman, Atlanta Falcons, C

Drew Dalman is the best center set to hit free agency. The Atlanta Falcons star is best served for a team that predominantly uses zone run-blocking schemes.

24. Ernest Jones IV, Seattle Seahawks, LB

Ernest Jones IV is no stranger to changing teams, and he could be on the move once again. Jones played for the Los Angeles Rams last season, but the team traded him to the Tennessee Titans just before the start of the 2024 season. Then, the Titans traded him again ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline, this time to the Seattle Seahawks. Jones' ability to quickly learn a defense and thrive despite not finding a long-term home should be praised. Perhaps his next team will invest in him for the long run.

25. Hollywood Brown, Kansas City Chiefs, WR

Hollywood Brown missed most of the season for the Chiefs. There is no telling how productive the deep threat could have been in a full season catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. Brown is one of the fastest receivers in the NFL, and he is the exact type of player Mahomes likes to throw passes to.

26. DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys, DE

DeMarcus Lawrence has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2014. The defensive end and his longtime employer may finally get split up, though. Lawrence is coming off of the worst season of his career, as he only played in four games before suffering a season-ending foot injury. Even so, the defensive end out of Boise State has four Pro Bowl nods throughout his career.

27. Justin Reid, Kansas City Chiefs, S

The Chiefs have had too many good players to pay all of them for a while now. Justin Reid might be the next good player who the team has to move on from. Kansas City has been fine after the departures of other stellar defensive backs, such as Chavarius Ward and L'Jarius Sneed, and they will probably be okay without Reid if they aren't able to bring him back. He'd certainly be a big loss for the team, though.

28. Milton Williams, Philadelphia Eagles, DT

Yet another great front seven player from the Eagles defense, Milton Williams might be playing for a new team in 2025. He is somewhat disposable for Philadelphia with Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis on the roster playing the same position. Despite the competition for snaps, Williams still recorded five sacks this season. He could break out even more if another team made him a full-time starter.

29. Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers, S

Talanoa Hufanga burst onto the scene with a First-Team All-Pro nod in only his second season back in 2022. His two seasons since haven't been as great, largely because of injury woes. An investing team will be banking on a good string of health and a return to form as one of the best safeties in football.

30. Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets, LB

Jamien Sherwood had 98 solo tackles in 2024, which ranked second in the NFL. He had a breakout season at the right time, and now he should be paid handsomely in free agency.

31. Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys, G

Zack Martin spent a long time as one of the best guards in the NFL. That is no longer the case for the seven-time First-Team All-Pro member, but Martin is still a solid offensive linemen. Martin isn't the athlete he once was, and retirement doesn't seem to be out of the question. He is technically sound and extremely strong, though. His football intelligence would be welcomed on any team around the NFL.

32. Amari Cooper, Buffalo Bills, WR

Amari Cooper has long been viewed as one of the best route runners in football, but he clearly has lost a step or two. That was evident by his lack of production after joining a Buffalo Bills team that needed a number-one receiving option. Cooper isn't a star anymore, but he'd still be a nice piece for any receiving room around the NFL.

33. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings, RB

Aaron Jones had a resurgence of a season with the Vikings in 2024. His 1,138 rushing yards were actually the most of his career. Jones is already 30 years old, though, and a lot of teams are hesitant to invest in ball carriers over the age of 30. Jones will have a market, considering he is the top 2025 NFL free agent at the running back position.

34. Azeez Ojulari, New York Giants, DE

Azeez Ojulari was a frequently mentioned name in trade rumors ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline. The New York Giants didn't move off of him then, but he could be on the move once free agency starts. With Brian Burnes and Kayvon Thibodeaux ahead of him on the depth chart, the Giants seem poised to divert funds elsewhere.

35. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers, RB

Najee Harris is a polarizing player. On the one hand, he has surpassed 1,000 yards in each of his four NFL seasons since being drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. On the other hand, Harris isn't the most efficient runner, and he doesn't seem to have the same burst or speed that he possessed in college. Someone will take a shot on Harris, but it'll be interesting to see if he plays in a running back-by-committee system again, or if a team pays him to be the bell cow ball carrier.

36. Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals, CB

Mike Hilton is a slot cornerback who is particularly could at getting into opposing backfields. Hilton has had 12 tackles for a loss in each of the last two seasons.

37. Haason Reddick, New York Jets, Edge

Haason Reddick was one of the top edge rushers in football during his time with the Eagles. Then the Eagles traded him to the New York Jets, and the former first-rounder had a disastrous year. Reddick requested a trade from New York before the season even began, and then he ended up holding out in hope of a new contract for the beginning of the season.

Reddick and the Jets eventually agreed to a reworked contract, so the edge rusher played in 10 games for the team. He didn't look at all like the same player, though. Reddick often played lazy, and he struggled to get after the quarterback. Perhaps a new contract will re-motivate him to become the player that we know he can be.

38. Mekhi Becton, Philadelphia Eagles, G

Mekhi Becton struggled with injuries and the tackle position early in his career. He had a resurgence when making the move to guard for the Eagles this season. Becton's impressive season boosted his free agent stock in a contract year, and teams will be intrigued by his size and strength. However, the Eagles seemingly always have a great offensive line, so potential suitors do have to worry about him regressing in a different scheme. His positional versatility will help him in free agency, though.

39. D.J. Jones, Denver Broncos, DT

While he doesn't pressure the quarterback much, D.J. Jones is one of the best run stuffers in the NFL. Jones demands double teams and plugs the middle of defensive fronts.

40. Camryn Bynum, Minnesota Vikings, S

The Vikings lead this list with five of the best players set to hit free agency. Camryn Bynum proved he could be a force in run support with 137 tackles in 2023. Then, in 2024, he improved in coverage.

41. Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys, RB

Rico Dowdle supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the Cowboys lead back last season. Now, the running back is set to hit the open market after his breakout campaign. Dowdle surpassed 1,000 yards last season, but he only broke into the end zone twice. He had next to no production in his four seasons as a backup prior to that either.

42. Sebastian Joseph-Day, Tennessee Titans, DT

Sebastian Joseph-Day has played for four NFL teams now, but he has been solid wherever he has suited up. The impending NFL free agent defensive tackle isn't flashy, but he gets the job done.

43. James Daniels, Pittsburgh Steelers, OG

James Daniels is recovering from an achilles tear, but that is the only reason he ranks as low as he does on this list. Prior to the injury, Daniels was one of the best guards in football. It is unclear if Daniels will be ready for the start of next season or not. Either way, he might come at a discount in comparison to what he can produce on the football field. Achilles injuries are never easy to come back from, though.

44. Alaric Jackson, Los Angeles Rams, OT

Alaric Jackson is 6-foot-7, 345 pounds. He is a mountain of a man who makes NFL defensive linemen look like college players. While his foot speed isn't great, Jackson is a displacer who wins with strength.

45. Malcolm Koonce, Las Vegas Raiders, Edge

Malcolm Koonce ended the 2023 season out strong. Then, he suffered a knee injury before the start of the 2024 season which forced him to miss the entire year. A short-term “prove-it” deal where Koonce can reastalsibsh his value makes sense.

46. Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens, FB

Patrick Ricard is arguably the best fullback in the AFC (Kyle Juszczyk plays in the NFC). Not every team utilizes the position anymore, but Ricard can do a lot of things on the football field. He is obviously a great lead blocker, but we've also seen him catch passes and succeed with fullback dives. Ricard is a five-time Pro Bowler and is coming off of his first First-Team All-Pro season.

47. Chase Young, New Orleans Saints, DE

Chase Young never became the elite pass rusher he was expected to be when he was drafted second overall in 2020. He has bounced around the league and is quickly becoming a journeyman. That doesn't mean the Ohio State product isn't a solid player, though. Young's next team will be the fourth of his young career.

48. J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers, RB

J.K. Dobbins always produces when he is on the field. That was evident during his solid first season with the Los Angeles Chargers. Dobbins' problem is he is often hurt. He has missed significant time in all five of his professional seasons, including the entirety of 2021. Availability is the greatest ability, and that will be a factor for NFL teams interested in Dobbins as a free agent.

49. Kevin Zeitler, Detroit Lions, OG

Kevin Zeitler will be 35 years old next season, but he really hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. The offensive guard has been one of the most consistent players at his position for a long time.

50. Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers, QB

Two teams have already given up on Justin Fields as their starting quarterback. Still, a team could convince themselves that there is a starting-level signal-caller in there somewhere, considering Fields' situations with both the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers were far from ideal.

The former first-round pick is already one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever, and his benching last season raised eyebrows for many because the Steelers were winning games with him leading the way. In all likelihood, Fields' days as a franchise quarterback are over, but at the bare minimum, Fields' speed would allow him to work as a gadget player with big-play ability.