Published November 17, 2022

By Joe Fragano · 4 min read

Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field in Week 10 ended on a sour note after the Dallas Cowboys’ fourth-quarter collapse to the now 4-6 Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings had an overtime affair of their own last weekend, but theirs ended in a victory over the Buffalo Bills in what turned out to be a contender for game of the year. The Cowboys are reeling, and the Vikings are flying high. Here are 3 Week 11 Cowboys predictions for their contest against the Vikings.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Dan Quinn will do whatever it takes to set the edge

Whenever a team has run-stuffing issues as the Cowboys do, first instinct often leads to a look at the interior defensive line. That was what the Dallas front office did by bringing in Johnathan Hankins via trade before the deadline. Even after acquiring the veteran defensive tackle, the Cowboys still can’t seem to stop the run.

Aaron Jones gashed the Cowboys for 5.5 yards per carry during Week 10. The Packers knew Dallas didn’t have an answer, and they handed Jones the ball 24 times to capitalize on the Cowboys defense’s Achilles heel. Jones had plenty of success running up the middle, but he picked up the majority of his 131 rushing yards by running around the left and right ends of the Dallas defensive line. Pro Football Focus’ rushing direction stats from the Dallas-Green Bay game show that Jones skirted the left or right end 13 times for 74 yards against the Cowboys. Jones totaled just 57 rushing yards when targeting any other gap in Dallas’ defensive line.

Green Bay didn’t run all over the Cowboys because of the defensive tackles. The Packers were so successful on the ground because the Cowboys failed to effectively set the edge and force runners back inside. Dan Quinn said after the Packers loss that the Cowboys “have the personnel” to stop the run, but he needs to find a way to use them correctly. That might mean taking Micah Parsons off the ball and sacrificing some pass rush to let Parsons use his speed to chase down runners in the flats. It might mean pulling Donovan Wilson or Malik Hooker down into the box and having them spy the Vikings backfield. Whatever happens Sunday afternoon, Dallas needs to adjust and keep the Vikings from exploiting them in the run the way Green Bay did. Expect Dan Quinn to experiment until he finds something that works.

2. Ezekiel Elliott’s value will be apparent

There is no doubting Tony Pollard’s viability as a lead running back anymore. If that is the role he plays against Minnesota, the Cowboys’ running game will be just fine. If Ezekiel Elliott gets back on the field, and his early participation in this week’s slate of practices suggests that he may be on track, the dichotomy of the Dallas backfield will show itself against the Packers.

Dak Prescott was the go-to runner when the Cowboys needed to pick up short yardage in Green Bay. That strategy worked well for the Cowboys but slamming their $40 million passer into the defensive line probably wouldn’t be Dallas’ first choice if Elliott was on the field. Elliott has picked up 11 first downs on third down carries this season to Pollard’s four. Pollard might be the more explosive runner at this stage of his and Elliott’s career, but Elliott still has a part to play in Dallas’ offense that Pollard isn’t always able to. Getting Elliott back to pick up dirty yards against a stout Vikings run defense would be a tremendous advantage for the Cowboys in Minnesota.

1. Justin Jefferson vs. Trevon Diggs will not disappoint

Justin Jefferson willed the Vikings to overtime in Minnesota’s win over Buffalo in Week 10. Jefferson’s one-handed snag that set Minnesota up in the red zone late will go down as one of the best catches of all time and the LSU product finished with 193 receiving yards and a touchdown in the game. The performance was the latest in a slew of eye-popping stat lines for Jefferson, who has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark this season.

Meanwhile, Trevon Diggs isn’t making quite as many flashy plays as he made a season ago. Instead, he has quietly turned himself into one of the NFL’s premier lockdown corners rather than ball hawking for as many interceptions as he can get his hands on. In 600 snaps this season, Diggs has only been targeted by opposing quarterbacks 46 times and has allowed only 28 catches. Diggs’ three interceptions seem like a modest output compared to last season, but it is still more than the pair of touchdowns he has allowed in 2022, plus his eight pass break-ups land him just one shy of his season total from last year.

Jefferson and Diggs are both at the top of their game. With Anthony Brown struggling and the rest of Dallas’ cornerbacks seemingly not ready to take on more responsibility, Diggs should spend plenty of time shadowing Jefferson. No matter who wins the war, the battles between those two All-Pros will be fun to watch.