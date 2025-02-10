The Kansas City Chiefs go from pursuing NFL history to fixing a shattered offense on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles pummeled Patrick Mahomes with six sacks and bottled their traditional high-powered offense in the Super Bowl. Now Mahomes, Andy Reid and company have an offense to re-evaluate ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback won't have full leverage with dictating personnel moves. Reid and general manager Brett Veach hold more power there. But the 31st selection will look like a move persuaded by Sunday's dismal offensive showing.

Kansas City can turn to offensive line help or give Mahomes a new, younger talent to throw to. We're believing the former must be the move here.

So who should the Chiefs grab at the No. 31 spot? Here are three early draft targets for the reigning AFC champions.

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Here's a startling stat rarely brought up involving Mahomes: He's had five different left tackles start in every Super Bowl he's played.

Kansas City needs stability moving forward at the most important pass protection position on the line. Simmons is expected to drop in the later part of the first round.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder started in 18 games at left tackle. Simmons comes with fluid quickness and powerful punch that can rattle oncoming defenders. He's even quick enough to reset his hands and keep a defender at bay. He's capable of giving K.C. a blindside protector for years to come if taken.

Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Travis Kelce will help dictate this selection. He's facing questions about his future.

Kelce delivered one of his worst Super Bowl performances of his career — settling for four catches but hitting 39 yards. Kelce may get coaxed into redeeming himself, though.

Or, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Helm becomes his heir apparent. Helm is a short-to-intermediate space attacker with burst after the catch. Mahomes will likely love Helm's knack for hauling down the contested catch, making him a future red zone target.

Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon

Once again, the theme for the Chiefs is rebuild the offense. It starts in the trenches. The Eagles badly battered the Chiefs' front five, more so the tackles.

The national champion Simmons is the first option if available. The Buckeyes star, however, could still go higher than No. 31. Fellow Big Ten star Conerly enters the picture as a strong contingency plan.

Conerly is another quick-footed pass protector. He's strong at setting himself in a 45 degree angle and thwarting off rushers. He'll need to refine his run blocking, but Conerly's combination of quick feet and redirecting rushers makes him a strong option at 31st overall.

Elsewhere for the Chiefs

Kansas City has the other trenches to address. Star interior defensive tackle Chris Jones is turning 31 ahead of the 2025 season. Jones even looked worn out by the Eagles thanks to time of possession.

The Chiefs can opt to go with a potential replacement to groom behind Jones. However, the interior defensive line room doesn't look like the strongest in this '25 class. Plus few prospects have Jones' towering 6-foot-6, 298-pound frame.

Shemar Stewart is an option out of Texas A&M. He's equipped with Jones' height. Stewart, however, has a third round grade. Veach, Reid and the Chiefs are better off addressing the offense first before fixing the other trenches.