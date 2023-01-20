Under general manager Joe Douglas, the New York Jets have had mixed results with first-round picks in the draft. However, Douglas needs to get it right in the 2023 NFL Draft after the Jets lost their final six games this season to finish 7-10 and out of the playoffs for the 12th straight year.

Under Douglas’ leadership, the Jets crushed last year’s draft, selecting corner Sauce Gardner (No. 4 overall), wide receiver Garrett Wilson (No. 10) and defensive end Jermaine Johnson (No. 26) in the first round.

Gardner is likely to be named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after being selected to the Pro Bowl and named First Team All-Pro. Wilson could win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after setting Jets records for most catches (83) and receiving yards (1,103) by a rookie. And Johnson showed flashes with 2.5 sacks and 29 tackles in 14 games.

The Jets made another terrific choice, selecting guard Alijah Vera-Tucker with their second first-round pick (No. 14) in 2021. After an excellent rookie campaign, Vera-Tucker seemed on his way to earning Pro-Bowl honors this season before sustaining a torn triceps in Week 9.

However, the Jets also selected Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in 2021 and he’s been a disaster his first two seasons. In fact, Wilson has fallen so far that New York figures to pursue a veteran quarterback this offseason, leaving his Jets future in doubt.

And tackle Mekhi Becton, the 2020 first-round pick, has played one game the past two seasons because of knee injuries. More has been written about his weight issues than his play. That’s not a good thing.

All that brings us to the 2023 NFL Draft, when the Jets will have the No. 13 selection. They have needs at offensive line, safety and linebacker.

Here are three names should consider with the No. 13 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

A three-year starter at left tackle in college, Skoronksi excelled in both run blocking and pass protection. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 89.5, playing 99.8 percent of Northwestern’s offensive snaps this season.

Skoronski is known more for his run blocking, an area the Jets definitely need to address next season. But he also had an excellent 93.0 pass-blocking grade, per PFF, in 2022. He allowed only one sack and six pressures this season.

Peter Skoronski making defenders disappear…. pic.twitter.com/pDDQAl5uKK — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) August 27, 2022

There’s quite a bit of debate if Skoronski or the less-experienced Paris Johnson, Jr. of Ohio State will be the first tackle off the board. The Jets would be happy if either falls to them at to No. 13 since each would likely be a Day 1 starter. Of course, there’s the possibility both will be gone by time the Jets make their first-round selection. If that’s the case, keep an eye on Georgia tackle Broderick Jones.

2. Brian Branch, S/CB, Alabama

The Jets are set at corner with Gardner and D.J. Reed, and at nickel with Michael Carter II. But they need an upgrade at safety, where veterans Lamarcus Joyner (a free agent) and Jordan Whitehead were subpar this season.

If the Jets believe Branch can be an every-down safety in the NFL, then he’d be a terrific value pick at No. 13. The 6-foot, 193-pounder is a playmaker, capable of moving all over the secondary. Coach Nick Saban used Branch in coverage and set him loose as a pass rusher in college, and Branch excelled in each role. He had three sacks, seven QB pressures, 74 tackles, two interceptions and six pass break-ups in 2022.

“You can’t make a list of your top 20 best players in this draft and not include Brian Branch, in my opinion.”@dpbrugler has high praise for the Alabama DB in the latest episode of the Can’t Wait podcast. 📺 https://t.co/ycaB6ED7krpic.twitter.com/7KSNzEUS0f — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) January 18, 2023

Pro Football Focus gave him an overall 89.5 grade. His grades against the run (90.7) and in pass coverage (86.4) were outstanding. So, too, was his tackling grade (91.8), which is important considering how many tackles Jets safeties missed this season.

Branch wasn’t a traditional safety at Alabama and some see him as a nickel in the NFL. So, his versatility, while appealing, may not make him an exact fit for what the Jets need. But a secondary featuring Branch, Gardner, Reed and Carter, to start, could be special.

1. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Quincy Williams is a free agent due a significant raise. C.J. Mosley made the Pro Bowl again but has a lot of mileage on him as he crests the other side of 30.

So, the Jets likely are in the market for an athletic, young linebacker or two this offseason.

#Clemson LB/S Trenton Simpson does it all for their defense. Assisting in the run game, short area zone coverages plus the ability to chase down the football. All three are on display on consecutive plays. pic.twitter.com/meOyBKjrk1 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) July 30, 2022

Simpson fits that description but it might be reach for the Jets to take him with the 13th overall pick. Most mock drafts target Simpson to be selected later in the first round.

But there is much to like here, especially Simpson’s solid coverage skills, an area where Jets linebackers struggled mightily this season. In three years at Clemson, he allowed 8.1 yards per reception. He also showed an ability to get to the quarterback, when he had seven sacks and 31 pressures in 2021 as a sophomore.