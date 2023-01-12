Woody Johnson won’t order a mandate for the New York Jets to make the playoffs in 2023. But that doesn’t mean coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas are not in the owner’s crosshairs.

The Jets were 7-10 this season, losing their final six games after a surprisingly strong start. They missed the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season and have not won the Super Bowl since 1969.

Yet, Johnson did not tell Saleh and Douglas they need to reach the postseason in 2023 in order to keep their jobs.

“No, I don’t do mandates,” Johnson said Thursday in his first public comments since the Jets season ended. “We’ve had a long wait. 54 years from the last Super Bowl is too long, way too long. I’d like to change that fast, but mandates don’t work.”

Johnson on Jets fans: "They’re optimistic, but they’ve been optimistic. I want to give them what they want. They want wins and they deserve wins and I’m going to try to get them wins. I’m doing everything I can to make it happen for them. No stone unturned." — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) January 12, 2023

Despite the brutal losing streak to end the season, Johnson sounded optimistic about the roster Douglas and Saleh have built.

“This team is loaded, I think, and ready to go,” Johnson stated.

The Jets defense improved to No. 4 in the NFL this season after being dead last in 2021. However, the offense, despite an improved talent pool led by standout rookie receiver Garrett Wilson, submarined the Jets playoff hopes. Burdened by terrible quarterback play and a slew of injuries, the Jets averaged 11 points over their final six games and did not score a touchdown in the final three.

On Wednesday, the Jets and embattled offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur mutually agreed to part ways. Saleh announced Thursday that offensive line coach John Becton was fired.

Johnson on whether he had input on LaFleur decision: "No. In terms of input, I was not on the decision-making tree. I could present my information. I had private conversations with the coach and general manager and with Mike, too." — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) January 12, 2023

Johnson emphasized that he has faith in the Jets leadership with Douglas and Saleh.

“Just taking a look at the defense and where it evolved in the year. It gives you confidence they can do it because they did go from last to kind of first,” Johnson said. “What was really lacking was the offense. We couldn’t score points.”

But that doesn’t mean the Jets owner wasn’t frustrated as the team crumbled down the stretch and fell out of a playoff spot.

“What’s the definition of frustration? Frustration means you see the ingredients of success and they don’t happen,” Johnson explained. “If you’re lousy, you can’t be frustrated. But we have a great team, a great nucleus of young players getting better every day.”

But there won’t be a playoff mandate in 2023, even as stud corner Sauce Gardner emphatically stated the Jets will reach the postseason next year. Yet, it’s not hard to imagine that Saleh and Douglas need to get the Jets back in the playoffs or face the wrath of the owner’s full frustration.