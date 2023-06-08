Chris Paul's future with the Phoenix Suns is in peril after the franchise reportedly informed the point guard of their plans to waive him ahead of free agency. Still, other reports indicated that the Suns are still having discussions with Paul and his agents in regard to his future with the franchise.

With the news of Paul's potential release breaking, the Los Angeles Lakers instantly became the betting favorites to land the future Hall of Famer. Other title contenders such as the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks also emerged as potential destinations for Paul. And certainly, there are some sneaky free agency spots that CP3 can fall to.

However, there are a few teams out there that have zero shot at landing Paul. Here are three free agency locations Chris Paul 1000% percent won't go to.

Unless he has a trip to Disney Land, Chris Paul will have no business in going to Orlando this October. There is no chance the 38-year-old point guard considers going to the Magic. They finished with the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference at 34-48. While they do have the reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, they will still likely not be close enough to contend even for a play-in spot.

Orlando also has a crowded backcourt with Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, and Jalen Suggs all in a timeshare for point guard minutes. Sure, a 38-year-old Paul is still better than the three of them. But from the Magic's perspective, they may be better off just developing those guys given their timeline isn't quite up to par of being a playoff team yet.

From Paul's point of view, there is just no incentive for him to join a rebuilding Magic squad at this point of his career.

The Detroit Pistons had the worst record in the league at 17-65 last year. Then, bad luck frowned upon them even further after they landed just the 5th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Pistons looked poised to take the next step last season with 2022 Rookie of the Year Cade Cunningham leading the way but had a massive letdown of a campaign. Cunningham ended up playing just 12 games after suffering a stress fracture on his left shin.

Detroit has also found its point guard of the future with Jaden Ivey, who made All-Rookie Second Team. In 74 games, Ivey averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. With so much promise and still building their young core, the Pistons may be better off developing their young studs instead of bringing in a 38-year-old.

The timeline simply doesn't match as Paul would want to win a championship within the next couple of seasons. The Pistons are nowhere near there at all.

On paper, it would be great for the Washington Wizards to land Chris Paul and pair him alongside Bradley Beal in the backcourt. A Beal-CP3 tandem could still compete as one of the best backcourts in the NBA.

Still, there's no reason for Paul to even consider going to the Nation's Capital. Quite frankly, the Wizards are the very definition of a “mid” NBA franchise. They can't decide whether they'll cash in on their assets and go for the tank or stay competitive. But that's the issue. With this roster, they can't compete or even consistently make the postseason.

The team doesn't have any direction and Paul wouldn't necessarily make them a playoff-caliber squad either. As mentioned, CP3 is at the point where he just wants to win a championship as he journeys through the last chapter of his Hall of Fame career. Washington isn't the place for that.