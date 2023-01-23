The 2022 NFL season is officially over for the Buffalo Bills. After being considered one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl for most of the year, they were not a match for the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo ended up losing 27-10 at home in the Divisional Round.

Following a disappointing end of their season, the Bills will likely be very active this offseason. Whether it is making trades, signing big names or selecting their future in the 2023 NFL Draft, the front office has a lot of work to do.

Since the team was two wins away from the Super Bowl, the quality of the moves should be better than the quantity. With four Pro Bowlers and two All-Pro players, Buffalo already has a solid foundation in its locker room.

With that being said, here are three offseason moves the Buffalo Bills must make to reach the Super Bowl next season.

3. Bring back key defensive free agents

One major problem the Bills will face in the 2023 offseason is the high number of their own free agents. To make matters worse, Buffalo is already limited due to its cap space. Spotrac projects the team to be $5.5 million over the salary cap in the 2023 season. This means Buffalo might need to choose who it will bring back for next season.

Starting safety Jordan Poyer should be one of the priorities. In 2022, he recorded 63 tackles (44 being solo), including four tackles for loss. He also had eight pass breakups and one forced fumble. Most importantly, Poyer intercepted four passes, the best mark on the team. For his performances, the Oregon State product earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

Starting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds should also be on the list of free agents the Bills must re-sign. The two-time Pro Bowler finished the regular season with a team-high 102 tackles (66 being solo) and six tackles for loss. He also added a pick and a sack in 2022.

Should the Bills bring both Poyer and Edmunds back, they will be in a solid position for 2023. With Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs taking care of the offense, those free agents could get the job done on defense.

2. Re-sign Devin Singletary and sign another dual-threat running back

There is no secret that the Bills had one of the most prolific offenses in the league in 2022. They had 6,361 total yards on offense, good for No. 2 in the NFL.

A big part of that success was thanks to Devin Singletary. The running back led the team with 177 carries and 819 yards, scoring five times. He also had 38 catches for 280 yards and a score. Combining both his ground and air game, Singletary topped 1,000 scrimmage yards for the second straight season.

As he is set to hit free agency, Buffalo should look forward to re-signing him. Bringing back Singletary is essential to keep the rushing game strong and maintain the team’s dynamic offense.

Additionally, Buffalo should consider signing another dual-threat running back. That way, Singletary is not overwhelmed by most of the team’s rushes. An interesting option is Kareem Hunt from the Cleveland Browns. With Nick Chubb getting most of the carries, Hunt developed his receiving game as well. In 2022, he had 35 catches for 210 yards.

By bringing another dual-threat running back, the already-powerful Buffalo offense gets even scarier. The team would have more run-pass options, creating more confusion for opponents.

1. Draft a starting-caliber offensive lineman in the first round

In free agency, the Bills could also lose many of their players from the offensive line. Starting left guard Rodger Saffold will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. In 2021, he earned his first Pro Bowl selection while playing for the Tennessee Titans.

This past season, he helped Buffalo’s offense as he started in all of the team’s 18 games, including two in the playoffs. In the regular season, the Bills’ offensive line allowed just 33 sacks, placing them in the top 10 in the category.

With Saffold potentially leaving, plus multiple backups also entering free agency, the front office must address the unit in the offseason. With the Bills’ need to re-sign other key defensive players, they could opt to select an offensive lineman in the 2023 NFL Draft in April.

An option that should be available for the Bills at No. 27 is O’Cyrus Torrence. The Florida Gator has the potential to be a starting guard right away, which could come in handy depending on what happens in free agency. He would also help the team in protecting Allen since the quarterback often uses his legs to gain extra yards.

Should Buffalo select a starting-caliber offensive lineman in the draft, the front office can focus on other areas in free agency. This selection allows the Bills to improve the roster for their championship goals while also thinking about the franchise’s future.