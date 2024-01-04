Nic Scourton is headed to College Station.

The college football transfer portal got a surprising addition on Thursday with Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins entering. Shortly after, Purdue EDGE Nic Scourton, the top defensive player available, found a new home. Scourton is headed to the Texas A&M football program, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

‘BREAKING: Former Purdue EDGE Nic Scourton has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells @on3sports. The 6’4 285 EDGE totaled 10 sacks in 2023, which led the Big Ten Ranked as the No. 9 Player in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings'

This is a huge boost for Texas A&M football and new head coach Mike Elko, who was hired after the Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher and paid him an unbelievable buyout. Scourton also revealed that the opportunity to play in the SEC was one deciding factor, per Fawcett: “The opportunity to play at home and play in the SEC and further my development stood out.”

Nic Scourton provides big boost to Texas A&M defense

The Texas A&M football program has seen a ton of changes since Elko became head coach, and he hired Jay Bateman as the team's new defensive coordinator along with a flurry of staff moves. Now, the Aggies get their biggest splash of the offseason by bringing in Scourton.

Scourton entered the portal after another subpar season by the Purdue team, and the Big Ten sack leader was immediately the most sought-after defensive player in the portal. He had a few visits lined up, but the Texas A&M decision came just before he was scheduled to visit Oklahoma.

The former Purdue star had 10 sacks and 32 solo tackles this past season, and this is a massive get for Elko and the Aggies.