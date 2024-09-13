As if the 2024 college football season couldn't get any more packed, realignment is happening once again. On Thursday, news broke that the Pac-12 is adding four more schools to the duo of the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars. The new additions? The Boise State Broncos, San Diego State Aztecs, Colorado State Rams and Fresno State Bulldogs. The six schools will form the core of a new Pac-12. Even though the conference lost its Power Five moniker, moves like this could help them potentially regain the title in the future.

For now though, the Pac-12 remains outside of the Group of Four. That means its route to the newly expanded College Football Playoff is like one of many other conferences, including the American Athletic Conference (AAC or the American for short). The 13 current members of the conference are all pretty recent additions. The University of South Florida (USF) Bulls, Temple Owls and Memphis Tigers are the three oldest conference members, all joining in 2013.

Now, as realignment begins to churn its wheels, the AAC could potentially target some new members to join their current roster of a baker's dozen universities. Poaching some schools from a conference lower on the totem pole, like Conference USA (CUSA for short), or a current equal like the Mountain West Conference, wouldn't be a bad idea. Leading off the potential targets? A private university with a pretty solid endowment: the Liberty Flames.

1. Liberty football program might be ready for next step

Coming off a season in which they were the CUSA champions and Group of Five representatives in the New Year's Six bowl games, the Liberty football program has become one of the top non-Power Four teams. Under head coach Jamey Chadwell, who turned heads during his time as Coastal Carolina's leader, the Flames went 12-0 in the regular season. They also won the conference title in their second season with CUSA and lost to the Oregon Ducks 45-6 in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter and running back Quinton Cooley (a transfer from Wake Forest) star in a strong offensive unit. Meanwhile, on defense, defensive end TJ Bush Jr. (a rising sophomore) leads the unit with 11 total tackles and two sacks. Senior transfer Teylor Jackson, a former East Carolina Pirate, is currently second with ten total stops.

A deep, balanced program that is clearly ready for the next step, adding the Flames to the AAC would be a great addition by commissioner Tim Pernetti. The commissioner hasn't been on the job long, replacing the recently retired Mike Aresco. Adding a few schools, led by the Liberty football program, would be a great start for the former Rutgers University athletic director.

2. Could Air Force football finally leave Mountain West and solidify AAC?

With the departure of Boise State and three other core members, the Mountain West Conference (MWC) is suddenly on shakier ground. It was thought that it would be a matter of time before Washington State and Oregon State eventually joined the conference in full. Now, they've pouched four strong universities and are looking to add at least two more members to their conference. Could the AAC also opt to take in another MWC stalwart?

Air Force football would be an excellent addition to the AAC. It would further weaken a comparable fellow conference in the MWC and strengthen the AAC ‘s potential argument for Group of Five status. It's safe to assume the Pac-12 wants to regain its former automatic bid status, so why would the AAC not want to spoil that? With long time head coach Troy Calhoun leading the charge, the Falcons would likely adjust quickly to a new conference.

Furthermore, they would still have a solid chance most years to win the conference. With the volatile nature of the majority of the AAC's programs, rising up to win an AAC championship or two wouldn't be too implausible for Calhoun's program. It might be time for this longtime Mountain West icon to make their mark in a new setting.

3. Jacksonville State football could strength AAC's southern ties

Another recent CUSA addition, the Jacksonville State football program is led by a veteran offensive mind in Rich Rodriguez. The former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona head coach has been reborn with the Gamecocks. In his third season at the helm, his team has gotten off to an 0-2 start. Not great, but they are only in their third season in Division I.

Rodriguez took over when the program transitioned to the top level of college football, so he's certainly helped with the move. The Gamecocks went 9-2 and 9-4 in his first two seasons, and they won the New Orleans Bowl after last season. They also captured the Atlantic Sun (ASUN) conference title in 2022.

With an emerging roster that has been augmented with better recruiting, Jacksonville State football could rebound and make it to their second straight bowl game. Although a College Football Playoff bid is all but lost for the season, maybe they would fare better in moving up to a better quality and more diverse conference in the AAC. A better chance at college football immortality is all any program would want. Especially one led by Rodriguez, who looks to finally win the big one.