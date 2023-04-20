Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Los Angeles Clippers are preparing for a battle against the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of their NBA Playoffs series. But with Kawhi Leonard suffering a surprise injury, the Clippers look to be in for a much steeper challenge.

Leonard has been ruled out for Game 3 with a right knee sprain. In turn, the Suns have jumped to -7.5 point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Phoenix opened as a -2.5 favorite.

The Clippers star allegedly suffered his injury in Game 1 of the series, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. After playing through it in Game 2, Leonard’s injury will ultimately keep him out of Game 3.

Kawhi Leonard is a major part of the Clippers’ success. Throughout the regular season, the star forward averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 51 percent shooting from the field. In Los Angeles’ Game 1 win over the Suns, Leonard scored a game-high 38 points with five rebounds and five assists.

Leonard’s injury comes at a time when the Clippers are already down Paul George. George has yet to play against the Suns as he deals with a knee injury of his own. Facing a Suns team that features Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul, Los Angeles will now be down their two best scoring threats.

The Clippers’ injury woes have directly affected the line for Game 3. While the Suns were originally a modest favorite, they have now shot up five points. Los Angeles still has Russell Westbrook and players such as Norman Powell and Nic Batum.

But with Leonard joining George on the bench, Phoenix is viewed as the overwhelming favorite to take Game 3.