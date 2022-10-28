3 theoretical trade destinations if Kevin Durant re-requests trade demand

The Kevin Durant trade request dominated NBA news this offseason. However, Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai was able to talk Durant down, keep him on the team, and do it without having to trade Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons or having to fire Steve Nash and Sean Marks. All seemed well at the Barclays heading into this season. Now, though, the Nets are 1-4. If the team keeps up its poor play, can another Durant temper tantrum be far behind? To get ahead of this story that seems like it’s coming soon, let’s look at some theoretical Kevin Durant trade destinations if the superstar were to renew his desire to get out of Brooklyn.

A new Kevin Durant trade request would mean that the 12-time All-Star thinks the Nets are a sinking ship and is desperate to get out. Hypothetically, this would make him a little less picky about where he goes in a trade. The Nets still wouldn’t be able to ship him to the Pistons, but we’re going to imagine that Durant would open himself up to a few more possibilities this time around.

On the Nets’ side, the team will have to do incredibly well, bringing back young players and picks that are at least in the neighborhood of the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell trades. With Simmons and Kyrie Irving still on the roster, the trade will be a little more player-heavy, though, because a KD trade for the right pieces would allow the team to stay a mid-level contender with improved defense and a more Kyrie-centric offense.

With all that in mind, let’s look at three Kevin Durant trade destinations if he decided to re-request a trade.

To Phoenix Suns for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Jae Crowder

As far as young players go, this is likely the best the Nets can do for Durant. In Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, the Nets get a ready-made young wing nucleus that automatically makes Brooklyn a 3-and-D team around Irving. A starting lineup of Irving, Simmons, Bridges, Johnson, and Nic Claxton makes a lot of sense, and that athletic five-some could compete in the East.

As for the Suns, they go all in on Chris Paul’s final season and solve their Jae Crowder problem at the same time. Because they are giving up two young starters, the Suns won’t have to throw in as many picks as most teams. Let’s call it two lottery-protected ones and a pick swap in between.

This gives the Suns a starting five of Paul, Durant, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Damion Lee, which has to be an NBA championship favorite in 2022-23 and maybe even a year or two beyond.

To New Orleans Pelicans for Brandon Ingram and Devonte’ Graham

If the Nets prioritize picks over players in a Kevin Durant trade, the Pelicans are the team they need to talk to. New Orleans has a first-round pick and a Lakers pick swap in 2023, two first-rounders and a pick swap in 2024, two first-round picks in 2025, a first-rounder and a pick swap in 2026, and two first-round picks in 2027, per Sports Illustrated.

If the Pelicans want to add Durant to Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum and try to make a run with that core (and the teams can talk KD into going to the Big Easy) this is likely the best the Nets can do in terms of future picks.

This trade isn’t just about the picks, though. Ingram is a good player and could fit well with Irving and Simmons as a one-for-one swap with Durant. If the Nets did make this trade, they could try it out for a bit and see if they can get a little better with a younger, better-defensively player like Ingram.

If it doesn’t work, the Nets can have a trade-it-all fire sale at the deadline and get even more assets back for Ingram.

To Philadelphia 76ers for Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, and Matisse Thybulle

Remember when Brooklyn had a James Harden problem, and Philadelphia had a Ben Simmons problem? Sean Marks and Daryl Morey got together and solved it by swapping those players. Why not do it again after the next Kevin Durant trade request?

The Sixers and Nets have both started 1-4 and don’t look great as currently constituted. A Kevin Durant trade to Philly would shake both teams up and set the Nets on a path to a rebuild with the young and promising Tyrese Maxey, and Matisse Thybulle.

There are a few issues here, specifically on the Nets’ side. Tobias Harris has two years left on his deal which doesn’t make him an asset for them until next season, and the 76ers don’t have a ton of picks to trade, with the Nets already owning several from the Harden deal.

Also, we’ve seen what happens when two non-shooters like Simmons and Thybulle play together.

All that said, if the Nets are desperate enough to get KD out, Marks might turn to Morey again to see if they can get a deal done.