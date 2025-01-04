With nothing else to look forward to in a lost season, the San Francisco 49ers have already begun preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft. While the official draft order has yet to be finalized, the team is on track to own its highest draft selection in over a decade.

For years, the 49ers dominated the NFC but saw everything fall apart in 2024. Injuries picked the team apart before the season even started while inconsistent play from previously reliable stars took the legs out from beneath them. All in all, San Francisco ended the year with a losing record the season after coming up just three points short in Super Bowl LVIII.

Considering the way the season went, how the 49ers approach the daft will be an interesting watch. They showed several weaknesses throughout the year but were mostly limited by injuries. Key contributors Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason, Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, Trent Williams, Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga all missed a significant portion of the year. Injuries have consistently plagued San Francisco but their luck could not have been any worse.

Even with the reinforcements they figure to get in 2025, the 49ers have a lot to address in the offseason. That will all begin with making the right selections in the NFL Draft, which Lynch must already be eyeing.

49ers need to target Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen

Defense was not the main issue for San Francisco in 2024 but they still lacked a formidable presence up front. Typically known for an imposing defensive line, a hobbled and inconsistent front seven was the team's biggest flaw.

Even before the injuries, the interior of the 49ers' defensive line was not what it typically has been. Veterans Maliek Collins and Jordan Elliott held down the fort but generated almost no pressure up the middle and failed to stop inside runs far too often. San Francisco wanted Javon Hargrave and Kevin Givens to be their guys, but neither could be healthy enough to stay on the field.

Michigan's Mason Graham is the unanimous top defensive tackle in the draft but it would take a miracle for him to fall all the way down to the 49ers. San Francisco currently projects to own the No. 11 overall pick in April with Graham going as high as No. 2 in some mock drafts.

If the 49ers choose to address defensive tackle early, that leaves Ole Miss' Walter Nolen as their best option. Nolen, a consensus All-American, broke out for the Rebels in 2024. He racked up 48 tackles, including 6.5 sacks, wreaking havoc all year from the interior.

Nolen excels as a pass rusher, which would help a San Francisco team that struggled to generate pressure at times in 2024. His size and strength are already NFL-level.

Michigan's Kenneth Grant is another option but would be somewhat of a reach early in the first round. Perhaps he slips to them in the second round, where he would be an excellent value pick.

Ohio State C Seth McLaughlin is top center in 2025 NFL Draft

Offensive line was another big issue for the 49ers for various reasons. Even with Trent Williams on the field, the interior struggled in pass protection, primarily at center.

Jon Feliciano was a candidate to start at center but missed most of the entire season with a knee injury. That left longtime backup Jake Brendel to fill the hole. While serviceable as a run blocker, Brendel struggled in pass protection, earning a 51.5 pass blocking grade from PFF, the worst among all starting centers.

Ohio State senior Seth McLaughlin is the consensus top center available, giving no reason why he should not be on Lynch's radar. He was projected as a potential first-round pick early in the year but has since fallen off draft boards after suffering a devastating injury late in the year.

McLaughlin, another consensus All-American, took home the Rimington Trophy in December, given to the country's top center. He only allowed four pressures all season, per the Ohio State football website.

The biggest concern with McLaughlin is his health. The superstar center ruptured his Achilles tendon in practice late in the year, likely causing him to miss most of the 2025 season. Achilles injuries are difficult for linemen to recover from, but the talent and potential is sky-high. If the 49ers want to take a long-term gamble, McLaughlin seems like the guy to roll the dice with.

49ers should target Alabama LB Deontae Lawson in middle rounds of 2025 NFL Draft

It is never a good sign for the story of a season to be a locker room issue, but that is exactly what happened to the 49ers in 2024. Starting linebacker De'Vondre Campbell infamously quitting on the sidelines practically summed up San Francisco's disappointing campaign in Week 15.

For as rare and awkward as Campbell's tantrum was, it left San Francisco with a gaping hole at linebacker. They were already thin without the oft-injured Dre Greenlaw, forcing longtime backup Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles into a starting role.

In a group led by All-Pro talent Fred Warner and emerging second-year player Dee Winters, there is no reason for the 49ers to address linebacker in the first round. However, they could do so in the second or third round.After going heavy on offense in the 2024 NFL Draft, San Francisco would not be amiss to spend a little extra time on defense in 2025.

Lawson flew under the radar in 2024, playing alongside star teammate Jihaad Campbell. He still compiled 76 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and one interception to earn a third-team All-SEC honor. He is an excellent run stopper with potential to grow in pass coverage, potentially someone who can shine next to Warner for years to come.

In Shanahan's 4-3 defense, having just one stud linebacker is not enough. The 49ers have historically deployed multiple all-purpose talents at the position and could very well seek another one in the draft.