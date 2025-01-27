MLB free agency is nearing a close and Kike Hernandez is still available. After a great run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, his time in Hollywood is likely over. They brought in Michael Conforto and kept Teoscar Hernandez, squeezing him out. The utility player would be a fit almost anywhere, including with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Who else should consider signing Hernandez this offseason?

Kike Hernandez is the ultimate utility player. He has played over 100 games at five different positions: center field, second base, shortstop, left field, and third base. The Dodgers were using him at short after Mookie Betts got hurt but moved him to center after the Tommy Edman trade. He was great in both spots and vital to their World Series run. Now, he can be an impactful player in another market at any position.

Hernandez is more than just a great glove, as he brings a career .238 average to the table. Which team should sign him?

The Pirates add Kike Hernandez

The Pirates had a historic season from their young pitching staff, topped off by Paul Skenes winning Rookie of the Year. But their offense was not up to snuff, leading to another sub-.500 record. They need offense and better defensive play behind their pitchers, which Hernandez would help in both of those departments.

The Pirates are not known as a big-spending team and have lived up to that this year. Andrew McCutchen is the only notable name they have kept in free agency. Oneil Cruz is making the transition from shortstop to the outfield, so who better to help him than a guy who has played both? Hernandez will likely sign a one-year deal wherever he goes, so this makes sense for the Pirates.

The Blue Jays add more offense

The story of this offseason for the Blue Jays is falling just short. They were among the finalists for Shohei Ohtani in 2023 and followed that up with a similar year this year. Corbin Burnes, Juan Soto, Tanner Scott, and Pete Alonso fielded offers from Toronto. None of those players are there yet with only Alonso still available. They can improve their team by adding Kike Hernandez before Spring Training.

The Blue Jays have added two position players so far this offseason. Andres Gimenez is a glove-first infielder and Anthony Santander is an offense-first outfielder. Hernandez helps split the difference as a solid defender and average hitter. His center-field prowess helps fill the gap Kevin Kiermaier left. And his infield ability could help if they trade Bo Bichette during the season.

The Mariners finally make a move

After a mid-season collapse that cost them a playoff spot, the Mariners have not added much this offseason. Donovan Solano and Miles Mastriboni will not fill the offensive holes they need to fill. Kike Hernandez would help fill out their infield and solidify their lineup. They do not have a lot of contact hitters and Hernandez could help fill that role.

The problem with going to Seattle is that T-Mobile Park is the hardest park to hit in, per Baseball Savant. Hernandez is not immune to it, with a career .182 batting average in 10 games in Seattle. The Mariners had the second-worst team batting average in the league last year, proving this issue. If Hernandez can figure it out, the Mariners will be much better off next year.

Kike Hernandez goes back to where it started with the Astros

You cannot be blamed for forgetting about Kike Hernandez's 24 games with the Houston Astros in 2014. He moved to the Marlins in the middle of that season and broke out with the Dodgers the next season. But now, the Astros have lost a lot of offensive talent heading into 2025. With holes to fill, Hernandez is the perfect fit for Houston.

Isaac Paredes was brought in as a part of the Kyle Tucker trade and will likely start the year at third base. But if that does not work, Hernandez can play there. He can also help fill Tucker's hole in left field or play center if Jake Meyers moves to a corner. His versatility and low price will be beneficial for the Astros as they look to keep their playoff streak alive.