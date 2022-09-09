4 bold Los Angeles Chargers predictions for Week 1 vs. Raiders

One of the more exciting matchups of the opening week of NFL football is the AFC West showdown between the Chargers and Raiders. The division is set to be a bloodbath which all four teams having legitimate reasons for optimism for a deep playoff run. For the Chargers, they made some notable changes to the defensive side of the ball. The additions of Khalil Mack and JC Jackson are sure to make a major impact on the team. However, they will be tested against the Raiders who added Davante Adams this offseason. This matchup is sure to set the tone for both teams this season and here are four Chargers Week 1 predictions for what to expect.

4. Mike Williams Catches 2 Touchdowns

The Chargers reinforced their faith in Mike Williams this offseason by handing him a three-year contract worth $60 million in total. Williams is coming off a career year where he had a career-high 76 receptions for 1146 yards. His monstrous 6’4” frame makes him a red zone threat and he has made use of this over the year. With the Chargers roster more complete than it has been in years and Justin Herbert continuing to develop, expect things to open up even further for Williams.

Los Angeles is set to have one of the best offenses in the league this season and can be counted on to put up points. Expect the passing attack to be utilized heavily and for the 27-year-old to play a major role in the attack. Look for him to make his presence felt by securing two touchdowns in the opening week matchup with the Raiders.

3. Justin Herbert throws 4+ touchdowns

The red carpet has been laid for Justin Herbert to ascend to one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL this season. The 24-year-old has a terrific arm and threw for over 5,000 yards last season in just his second year in the league. Expect his progression to continue and for the Chargers to be counting on him greatly to produce at a high level. While the 38 touchdowns he threw for in 2021 was a good mark, it should be expected he surpasses this in 2022.

Look for this effort to begin in Week 1 and for Justin Herbert to find himself in the end zone often. Expect him to throw for four or more touchdowns as the Chargers’ air-raided offense is put on display. Don’t be surprised if Herbert plays himself into the MVP conversation this year based on his level of talent, opportunity, and the weapons around him. This effort will begin with the opening matchup and the Oregon product is sure to be prepared.

2. Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa combine for 5 sacks

Perhaps the most notable move of the Chargers’ offseason was the trade for Khalil Mack. For just a second and sixth-round draft pick, Los Angeles added the Pro Bowl pass rusher with the intent of improving their defense. Mack is set to form one of the most dynamic pass-rushing duos in the NFL with Joey Bosa set to line up on the other side of him. With two of the top five pass rushers in the NFL now on the same team, there is plenty of reason for optimism surrounding the Chargers’ defense.

Expect the pass-rushing duo to make an impact right away and find themselves in the backfield often. Count on Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack to rake up five total sacks and play a major role in the Chargers’ success. They provide the opposing offensive line with the dilemma of not being able to double both which is a recipe for disaster for the opposition. Khalil Mack’s best years may be behind him, but he is still clearly an above-average NFL defender and will prove this to be the case.

1. Chargers Pick Up Convincing Win

There are reasons for optimism for both the Chargers and Raiders heading into Week 1. In fact, it is extremely possible both of these teams find their way into the postseason when everything is said and done. However, expect the Chargers to come out on top in this matchup. The additions they made to their defense and the continued development of their young core has them in a perfect place as a franchise heading into the year.

The Chargers are currently favored by 3.5 points and will be playing in front of their home crowd. Expect Los Angeles to come out on top with a convincing victory. While each win counts the same, this type of strong week one performance would set the tone for the season for the Chargers as they look to take the next step in their progression.