In the high-stakes world of NFL training camps, every snap, tackle, and touchdown can determine a player's future. For the Indianapolis Colts, their recent victory over the Cincinnati Bengals was more than just a preseason win. It was also a showcase for several young players fighting to secure a spot on the final 53-man roster. As the clock ticks down to the regular season, some Colts hopefuls used this game to catapult their stock, proving they have what it takes to make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

The Colts So Far

Last season, rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson saw limited action for the Colts. He played just a little over 15 percent of the team's offensive plays. Despite the small sample size, Richardson's performance was enough to ignite excitement about his potential. Sure, the question remains whether Richardson can sustain a full season. However, simply staying healthy for more than four games would be a win. After all, his brief time on the field was nothing short of electrifying. Richardson threw for 577 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He also added another 136 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Although he was knocked out early in three of his four appearances due to injury, his diverse skill set was fully on display.

It’s interesting, though, how Richardson’s journey mirrors his pre-NFL narrative. Coming out of college, Richardson was a polarizing prospect. He made just 13 starts — an unusually low number for a top-five draft pick. There simply wasn’t enough film to fully evaluate what kind of player he would be. However, his highlight reels and physical abilities were so impressive that it was easy to envision his extraordinary potential.

Take note that the Colts concluded their preseason with a victory over the Bengals. This marked the end of training camp and exhibition games. With just 17 days until the Colts' Week 1 home opener against the Houston Texans, attention is shifting toward the regular season. That said, before we dive into Week 1 or the upcoming roster cuts on August 27th, it's worth reflecting on the Colts' performance against the Bengals.

Here we'll look at the four Indianapolis Colts players whose stock went up after loss vs. the Cincinnati Bengals at training camp.

Alec Pierce, WR

In the five series that the Colts' offensive starters played, Alec Pierce made his presence felt. He hauled in two passes for a total of 31 yards. The first catch came on an 18-yard crossing route, showcasing his ability to find space and capitalize on opportunities. The second was a quick pass where Pierce appeared to be Richardson’s hot read against a blitz. He turned this into a solid gain. Pierce is showing signs of a significant leap in his second year under Shane Steichen’s offensive scheme. This indicates that he could be a more integral part of the passing attack this season.

Laiatu Latu, DL

Laiatu Latu has been a disruptive force throughout Colts' training camp. His brief appearance against last week only solidified his growing reputation. Even though the Colts' defensive starters were facing backup players against Cincy, Latu’s dominance was undeniable. He was a constant presence in the backfield, recording a sack on his very first play. Latu’s pass-rushing skills were on full display. His effectiveness will be amplified by playing alongside someone like DeForest Buckner. With Buckner commanding attention, Latu is poised to capitalize on single coverage situations. This makes him a potentially dangerous addition to the defensive line.

Tyler Goodson, RB

Tyler Goodson has consistently impressed throughout training camp. His performance against the Bengals was no exception. He rushed for 57 yards on 13 carries, added 10 yards on two receptions, and contributed a 34-yard kick return. Goodson continues to demonstrate that extra burst as a ball carrier. This enables him to stand out even among his peers. For sure, Goodson’s preseason has been consistently impressive. He has looked like the more dynamic runner compared to Evan Hull, who also had his moments. The possibility of the Colts keeping four running backs on the roster seems increasingly likely, with Goodson making a strong case for himself.

Raekwon Davis, DT

Raekwon Davis returned to practice on Thursday and saw some playing time in the preseason finale. His return to the lineup is a significant boost for the Colts' run defense. This would be especially true when Grover Stewart isn’t on the field. Davis was the Colts' major outside free agent signing this offseason. He joined the team on a two-year, $14 million deal. His addition should bolster the interior defensive line, particularly against the run. This is an area where the Colts’ second unit struggled last season. Yes, with Davis in the mix, the Colts have strengthened their depth and addressed a key weakness from last year.

Looking Ahead

As the Indianapolis Colts move closer to finalizing their roster for the 2024 season, these players have not only proven their worth in training camp and preseason games. They have also shown that they possess the potential to be key contributors when the regular season kicks off. Whether it's Pierce’s development in the receiving corps, Latu’s disruptive presence on the defensive line, Goodson’s explosive playmaking ability, or Davis’s impact in bolstering the run defense, each has made a compelling case for their inclusion on the final roster. As roster cuts loom and the season opener against the Texans approaches, the Colts must carefully evaluate their talent. One thing is clear, though: these four players have risen to the occasion and could play pivotal roles in what the team hopes will be a successful 2024 campaign.