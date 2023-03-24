My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

The WWE Raw episode after WrestleMania is always one of the biggest shows of the year. The company always tries to make this specific episode of Raw as memorable as possible for the fans. The Raw after WrestleMania is known to have some of the most shocking debuts, returns, and moments in WWE history. The fans are on their A-game, and WWE rewards them with memorable moments.

With this being Triple H’s first Raw after WrestleMania, fans can expect to see some big names return and debut. Between NXT and promotions outside of WWE, Triple H has a handful of superstars he can bring to the main roster. Here are four superstars who can debut on the Raw after WrestleMania.

Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is the current NXT Champion, but that may soon change. Breakker is set to face Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver for the NXT Championship. The two hottest names in NXT will finally have a championship match that fans have anticipated for a long time. If Breakker loses his NXT Championship to Carmelo Hayes, there’s a good chance we’ll see him on Raw a few nights later.

Bron Breakker is a two-time NXT Champion and doesn’t have anything left to prove on that brand. Breakker has proven to be more than ready for the main roster and can make an immediate impact. Main roster fans are already familiar with Breakker after defeating Dolph Ziggler for the NXT Championship at last year’s Raw after WrestleMania. Breakker has the skills and the look of a future main event star. He won’t be challenging for world championships right away, but he can be a future world champion in time.

Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes is included on this list for almost the same reason as Bron Breakker. Hayes is one of the hottest names in NXT but has accomplished almost everything he can on Tuesday nights. If Carmelo Hayes loses to Breakker at Stand & Deliver, there’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll be on Monday Night Raw a few nights later.

That said, I believe Carmelo Hayes should walk out of Stand & Deliver as NXT Champion. Hayes is a two-time NXT North American Champion and the last Cruiserweight Champion, but he has yet to add NXT Champion to his resume. If Hayes wins at Stand & Deliver, he will go on a dominant run in NXT, but if he loses at Stand & Deliver, he will make a major impact on the main roster. No matter where he goes after WrestleMania weekend, the future is unbelievably bright for Carmelo Hayes.

Cora Jade

Cora Jade may be the most main roster-ready superstar on the NXT roster. We haven’t seen Jade appear since January, but that may change very soon. Jade hasn’t accomplished much in NXT, but I believe she never had to. She’s too good for NXT. She has superstar written all over her and can be the next female superstar to take over the main roster. One of the craziest things about Cora Jade is that she’s only 22 years old. Cora Jade’s heel work is incredible but can also be a great babyface. She has so much talent for being so young, and just like Carmelo Hayes, the future is unbelievably bright for her.

Jay White

For months, fans have been speculating which company “Switchblade” Jay White will show up in. After losing a Loser Leaves New Japan Match against Eddie Kingston, White was forced to leave the company he’s competed in for so long. After this match, rumors started circulating about whether White will end up in WWE or AEW.

Jay White has a history with AEW, so it would make sense if he went back there, but WWE may be a better option. With Triple H in charge of creative, there’s no doubt Jay White would be presented as the star that he is. In my opinion, Jay White debuting in WWE would be similar to AJ Styles coming over to WWE in 2016. Fans didn’t know how well Styles would do in a company like WWE, but he’s done pretty well for himself over the last seven years. Maybe not every fan will know who Jay White is, but most fans will. The pop he would receive when his entrance music hits would be electric. This would go down as one of the greatest debuts in not only Raw after WrestleMania history, but WWE history in general.

I believe these four superstars can debut on the Raw after WrestleMania. It’s almost a guarantee WWE has something huge planned for the fans that night. We’ll have to wait and see what they have in store for us.

