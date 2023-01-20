The San Francisco 49ers will play the Dallas Cowboys in the postseason for the second straight year. However, this time they’ll start the game as favorites at home rather than underdogs like they did in the Wild Card Round of the previous year. With that laid out, let’s look at some of the issues the 49ers have when they face the Cowboys in the Divisional Round.

The Cowboys and 49ers are set to face off at Levi’s Stadium, with the 49ers entering the game as the dominant team. They have won 11 consecutive games, including a decisive victory in the Wild Card Round. Meanwhile, the Cowboys ended their regular season with a disappointing loss to the Commanders. That was before they turned things around in a Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers have an undeniable edge here. They have a deeper and more diverse offense, as well as a key rest advantage. The Niners are also playing at home. Led by third-string quarterback Brock Purdy and defensive stars Nick Bosa, and with a strong running game led by Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers are expected to take control of the game in the fourth quarter.

On the other end, the Cowboys will present may be the toughest challenge yet to the 49ers in the past month or so. Dak Prescott is coming off a huge statement game. Micah Parsons, meanwhile, is arguably the best pass rusher in the league outside of Bosa. It should be a fantastic game featuring some of the biggest names and logos in the NFL.

That said, here are some of the issues the 49ers will have when they face the Cowboys.

4. 49ers Ground Defense

Despite having the top-rated offense in the league, the 49ers showed weaknesses in their performance against the Seahawks last week. Star defensive player Nick Bosa also seemed to be limited in his playtime and was not as effective as usual. In fact, he failed to record any sacks or quarterback hits. Additionally, the team’s run defense, which had been strong earlier in the season, has recently struggled. They have allowed more than 100 rushing yards in two of the past three games. While some players, such as Dre Greenlaw, had strong individual performances with 11 tackles, others such as Fred Warner recorded fewer tackles. The team also gave up a touchdown run to Kenneth Walker, highlighting some areas that need improvement moving forward. This could be a concern as Dallas RB Tony Pollard is coming in hot.

3. 49ers Pass Defense

We’re mentioning the defense anew. This time, however, we’ll focus on the 49ers pass D. First, the good. Deommodore Lenoir, who was a question mark heading into the game, played well and recorded an interception and a pass breakup.

Now, the bad. Charvarius Ward, the team’s No. 1 cornerback, struggled against DK Metcalf, who recorded 136 yards and two touchdowns. Ward’s confidence seemed to wane after Metcalf’s early success and this could be a cause for concern heading into the rest of the playoffs. Additionally, Jimmie Ward committed a costly 15-yard late hit that gave the Seahawks three points and the lead before halftime.

We’re anxious for the Niners secondary here. Guys like CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz can surely take advantage.

2. Can Brock Purdy keep this up?

Brock Purdy’s recent success as a rookie quarterback for the 49ers has been a surprise to many in the NFL. He has shown a calm and composed demeanor under pressure, much like reigning AFC champion quarterback Joe Burrow. Purdy’s performance is also partly due to the strong supporting cast around him including Christian McCaffrey, Mitchell, Brandon Aiyuk, Samuel, and George Kittle. However, Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system, known for its complexity and effectiveness, also plays a significant role in the team’s success.

Despite Purdy’s success, it remains to be seen if he can handle the pressure of the playoffs and if the team can overcome a deficit. Historically, only four rookie quarterbacks have reached the conference title game and Purdy may become the fifth, but it’s uncertain if his current success will continue in the postseason.

1. Are the Niners truly ready for a much better opponent?

San Francisco allowed Seattle’s Geno Smith to have a 98.9 passer rating throughout the course of Super Wild Card Weekend. This is really troubling since Dak Prescott, the 49ers’ opponent this time, will be a much better quarterback. Also, keep in mind that Prescott is entering with unwavering confidence off a performance that defined his career last week.

If the opposition quarterback doesn’t offer the 49ers defensive turnovers as Smith did, what will happen to the defense? The entire squad needs to be prepared for a full 60 minutes of football this week. This is especially since this game might very well become a long-drawn shootout.

Last week, it looked like the 49ers expected the Seahawks to fold immediately. Then the Seahawks punched them in the mouth before a crucial Geno Smith turnover. Other teams will do what Seattle did, only better. Are the 49ers truly ready for that?