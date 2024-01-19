While Niners are healthy, a couple of defensive injuries could be problematic vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers will begin what they hope is a march to the Super Bowl in Saturday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The Niners are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and they earned a bye as a result. While many of their players are rested and healthy, head coach Kyle Shanahan's team will be impacted by at least a couple of injuries.

Kyle Shanahan says Clelin Ferrell (knee) is OUT for Saturday, Dre Greenlaw (heel) is questionable — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) January 18, 2024

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell will not be able to play because he has a knee injury, while star linebacker Dre Greenlaw is questionable with a heel issue. Ferrell had 28 tackles along with 3.5 sacks and 6 tackles for loss, while Greenlaw is one of the most important players on the San Francisco defense.

Greenlaw was second on the team with 120 regular-season tackles and he also contributed 5 tackles for loss and 4 passes defensed.

The Niners have confidence in a defensive unit that ranked 8th in yards allowed this season, but it will clearly be more difficult if Greenlaw is unable to contribute. However, they still have linebacker Fred Warner, who led the team with 132 tackles, 11 passes defensed and 4 interceptions.

The 49ers will hope to exploit Green Bay's defense with stars like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and quarterback Brock Purdy. The San Francisco offense ranked second in the league to the Miami Dolphins with an average of 398.4 yards per game and the Niners were third with 28.9 points per game.

McCaffrey was the best running back in the league this season and he ran for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns. Samuel is one of the hardest running and most versatile players in the league, while Kittle is an elite tight end.