The 49ers and Packers face off this weekend for a spot in the conference championship.

Former CEO of the Las Vegas Raiders Amy Trask, then in Oakland, was on her podcast “What The Football with Suzy Schuster and Amy Trask” talking about the current slate of games this weekend for the NFL Playoffs in the Divisional Round. Talking about the contests, she would further dial in on the quarterbacks for each team, implying that of all the players remaining in the postseason, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is the worst of them all according to the X (formerly known as Twitter) account TheSFNiners.

“Four games this week, that means we have eight quarterbacks, did that math all by myself,” Trask said. “Eight quarterbacks, seven terrific quarterbacks…and Brock Purdy.”

She would say that Purdy is a fine player at the position telling fans of the 49ers franchise to “be calm.” However, she would double down on her statement on Purdy saying that she doesn't put him in the “same category” as the other players in the same position.

“Now Brock Purdy is a good quarterback, make no mistake about it. Everybody, be calm 49ers fans,” Trask said. “I'm not suggesting Brock's not a good quarterback. He is. I simply don't put him in the same category as the other quarterbacks. So I'll say it again. Eight quarterbacks, seven terrific quarterbacks, and Brock Purdy.”

Besides Purdy, the other quarterbacks in the NFL Playoffs left are Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Houston Texans' CJ Stroud, Detroit Lions' Jared Goff, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield, and Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love. Per Trask, she considers those seven just mentioned “terrific,” while Purdy is not.

Trask says Purdy is “surrounded by tremendous supporting cast” in 49ers

She would not go into too much detail but when the host of the show asks “Why don't you like him?” in reference to Purdy, Trask expressed that she does not dislike the 24-year old 49ers signal-caller. Trask would say that Purdy is surrounded by a “tremendous supporting cast” on both sides of the ball being the offense and defense while also saying again that he is a “good quarterback.”

“It's not that I don't like him. It's not that I dislike him. He does things very well,” Trask said. “He is surrounded by a tremendous, tremendous supporting cast both on offense and defense, he is a good quarterback. I don't put him in the category of the other seven.”

Despite the media attention and constant questions about good of a player he is, he has a lot of confidence heading into this weekend's playoff game where the 49ers will go against the Packers. Purdy said that this season feels “a little different” according to David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone.

“I feel like it's a little different,” Purdy said. “Just last year, still trying to find my way, in a sense. I got thrown in towards the end of the year, and so every single week, I was still trying to play good, and learn who I was as a quarterback, and obviously get more familiar with playing within the system.”

The divisional round playoff game between the 49ers and Packers will take place on Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. (EST). San Francisco should be well rested as they had a bye week since they obtained the No. 1 seed in the NFC whereas the Packers upset the Dallas Cowboys last weekend.