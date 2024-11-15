The San Francisco 49ers face a challenging Week 11 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, but their preparations may be further complicated by the potential absence of three key players. Star defensive end Nick Bosa, left tackle Trent Williams, and tight end George Kittle all enter the weekend listed as questionable.

“49ers George Kittle, Nick Bosa and Trent Williams will all enter the weekend as questionable for Week 11 vs. the Seahawks,” reported Lindsey Pallares on X, formerly Twitter.

Bosa returned to practice Friday after missing two days. He has been dealing with a hip pointer injury sustained during last week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the setback, Bosa played through the injury in that game, a testament to his toughness and value to the team. His availability will be critical against the Seahawks, who bring an explosive offense led by quarterback Geno Smith and wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

49ers look to take first place in the NFC West

Williams, the 49ers’ stalwart left tackle, did not practice this week, raising doubts about his readiness for Sunday’s divisional clash. Williams’ absence would leave a significant void on San Francisco’s offensive line, especially against a Seahawks defense known for its pass rush. Protecting quarterback Brock Purdy will be even more of a challenge without Williams anchoring the line.

Kittle, one of Purdy’s favorite targets, is also questionable, adding another layer of uncertainty to the 49ers’ offensive game plan. Kittle has been instrumental in both the passing game and as a blocker, making his potential absence a significant blow.

The 49ers’ depth will also be tested in other areas. Cornerback Charvarius Ward, who missed last week’s game against the Buccaneers, was absent from practice again this week. However, his absence is unrelated to an injury. Ward is away from the team following the tragic passing of his daughter, and his availability for Sunday remains unclear.

San Francisco’s matchup against Seattle has major implications for the NFC West standings. With both teams vying for control of the division, the 49ers will need all hands on deck to secure a crucial win. However, with Bosa, Williams, and Kittle all uncertain to play, the 49ers may have to rely on their depth and adaptability to overcome these challenges.

The 49ers’ coaching staff has remained tight-lipped about their plans, but head coach Kyle Shanahan is likely preparing contingency strategies should his stars be unable to take the field. Whether or not these key players suit up, the 49ers face a tough test against a division rival determined to make its mark in the playoff race.