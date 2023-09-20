The New York Giants will meet the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium for Thursday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Giants-49ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Giants rallied to defeat the Arizona Cardinals 31-28 in Week 2. Initially, things were bad as they fell into a 20-0 hole. It was 28-7 at one point in the third quarter, but Daniel Jones led a furious rally in the fourth that ended with a game-winning field goal. Unfortunately, Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle sprain, and he will likely miss three games.

The 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 30-23 in Week 2. Early, they struggled on defense and found themselves down 17-10 in the last minute of the second quarter until Brock Purdy ran it in for a touchdown on a quarterback sneak. The 49ers put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead with two minutes. Consequently, they did not cover the spread when the Rams kicked a meaningless field goal with time running out.

The Giants and 49ers are tied at 21 wins apiece in their history. Furthermore, the Niners lead 12-10 in 22 home games. The teams are also separated by only 22 points. Also, the Giants are 1-1 at Levi Stadium. The Giants won 27-23 in the last game at Levi Stadium, which was played on Monday Night Football on November 12, 2018.

The Giants will not have the services of Barkley. Yet, offensive lineman Andrew Thomas may return. Brandon Aiyuk is also dealing with an injury for the 49ers and might not play this week.

Here are the Giants-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-49ers Odds

New York Giants: +10 (-105)

San Francisco 49ers: -10 (-115)

Over: 44 (-115)

Under: 44 (-105)

How to Watch Giants vs. 49ers Week 3

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+ and Amazon Prime Video

Time: ET/PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants had no points in this season until they found some magic in the third quarter. Now, they hope to keep building off that momentum and would like to see Jones play well.

Jones is now 41 for 65 with 425 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions while rushing 22 times for 102 yards and a score. Now, he must play without Barkley by his side. Matt Breida will likely start and has three rushes on 14 yards this season in limited work. Therefore, it will be interesting to see what he does against his former team. Jones will look to throw to Darren Waller, who has nine receptions for 112 yards. Additionally, Jalin Hyatt will look to build off his last game, when he had two catches for 89 yards. Darius Slayton has six catches for 77 yards this season and will look to contribute.

The defense has struggled over the first two games. Unfortunately, they have not registered a sack or an interception yet. Their best defensive player currently is Jasob Pinnock, who has registered 13 solo tackles.

The Giants will cover the spread if they can sustain a running game against one of the toughest defenses in the NFL. Additionally, the Giants must protect Jones against Nick Bosa, Javon Hargraves, and a ferocious pass rush. The defense must stop the 49ers from running the ball.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

The 49ers had a great weekend offensively. However, the defense struggled and will look to perform better in their home opener against a Giants team that has struggled through two games.

Purdy has 426 yards passing with two touchdowns while rushing six times for 25 yards and a score. Meanwhile, his teammate Christian McCaffrey has rushed 42 times for 268 yards and two touchdowns while catching six passes for 36 yards. Aiyuk has 11 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Deebo Samuel has 11 catches for 118 yards while also rushing seven times for 46 yards. George Kittle has six receptions and 49 yards. Thus, he may have to step up if Aiyuk cannot play.

Hargrave has one sack and two solo tackles. Also, Fred Warner has one sack and 14 solo tackles. Kerry Hyder Jr. has a sack and solo tackle. Likewise, Talanoa Hufanga has seven solo tackles and one sack. Dre Greenlaw has 10 solo tackles. However, Nick Bosa has yet to register a sack through his first two games and will look to get on the stat sheet.

The 49ers will cover the spread if they can move the chains. Then, they need a good defensive effort, and for their pass rush to take down a poor offensive line.

Final Giants-49ers Prediction & Pick

If Barkley were playing, this would be a close game. However, the Giants will struggle without their best player. Look for the 49ers to ramp up the scoring and cover the spread.

Final Giants-49ers Prediction & Pick: San Francisco 49ers: -10 (-115)