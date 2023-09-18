Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers have gotten off to a strong start to the 2023 season, netting back-to-back road wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week One and now the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Sunday's 49ers victory didn't come without concern, however, as star receiver Brandon Aiyuk was in and out of the lineup after dealing with an apparent energy, one which Shanahan was sure to address after the game.

During his post-game press conference, Shanahan revealed that Aiyuk was dealing with an apparent shoulder injury that was bothering him throughout the afternoon, which explained why the receiver didn't get the number of snaps that he normally would. Shanahan also mentioned that he doesn't believe the injury is a serious one, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

The fact that the injury likely isn't serious will certainly be music to the ears of 49ers fans, who were understandably concerned as Aiyuk was on and off the field throughout Sunday's win. Aiyuk is one of several weapons on the San Francisco offense to help support quarterback Brock Purdy. 49ers receiving options also include Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, along with running back Christian McCaffrey, who often catches passes as well.

Nevertheless, it's been a solid start to the season for San Francisco following their appearance in last year's NFC Championship Game. The 49ers will look to make it 3-0 on the 2023 season when they take on the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football at home on September 21. That game is slated to kick off at 8:15 PM ET.