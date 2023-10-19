When Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers drafted Brock Purdy, they thought they were making a wild card selection on a quarterback who might work out in the future. What they got has change the trajectory of the entire 49ers franchise.

Purdy has fully emerged himself as San Francisco's starting QB. Part of his rise comes from his relationship with head coach Kyle Shanahan. Not only does Shanahan believe in Purdy, but he has molded his offense to highlight the quarterback's strength. While Purdy's play has seemingly been heroic at times, because of Shanahan, the quarterback can just play his game, via the Rich Eisen Show.

“You don't have to be somebody you're not, some superhero,” Purdy said of playing under Shanahan. “You don't have to think you have to do too much. He allows me to play as who I am. He's always preaching and teaching to play within our offense and within our system. Do what we ask of you and we'll be just fine.”

Purdy went on to express the trust he has in Shanahan's offense. He understands why his head coach calls certain plays. Furthermore, he trusts the offensive weapons around him. Purdy refers himself to a point guard and says his mission is to get the ball into his playmakers in space.

But before it gets to that point, the play call must be drawn up. That's where Shanahan comes in. Purdy refers to his head coach as a, “wizard,” and says he's the right coach to help San Francisco succeed. The trust in his coach and his offense has allowed Purdy to make a more than successful jump into the NFL.

Just like the end of last season, the Brock Purdy-Kyle Shanahan connection is working. San Francisco is 5-1 through the first six weeks of the season. The 49ers have found their right QB-coach combination. Now, Purdy and Shanahan are looking to lead their team on another deep postseason run.