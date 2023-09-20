The San Francisco 49ers kicked off their season winning back-to-back games on the road, but are looking forward to returning home to Levi's Stadium for a Thursday Night Football showdown versus the New York Giants.

Quarterback Brock Purdy will get first start in a home opener, and is anticipating the energy from the crowd at Levi's.

“Having support from the Faithful is everything,” Purdy said. “Especially when the game is on the line and we've got to create momentum. Being at home definitely helps with that kind of stuff… I remember my first home game, coming out and seeing everyone just walking around outside the stadium and how alive everything was, the energy, you can just feel it. There's something different about this place,” via Briana McDonald of the 49ers official website.

The 49ers Faithful should be jazzed up to see their quarterback get his first home start of the 2023 season. After several years of quarterback controversies between Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, and a potential trade for Kirk Cousins, 49ers fans can rest easy knowing who their quarterback is.

And so far, the Niners have a heck of a quarterback in Brock Purdy. Purdy, who is still undefeated in all games he has started and finished, has played a big role in earning two consecutive road wins for the red and gold. He played lights out in Pittsburgh, going 19-29 for 220 yards and two touchdowns in a dominant 30-7 win. Though Purdy missed a few throws versus the Rams, he was accurate and used his quads to run a successful QB sneak for a touchdown on a game-changing drive before halftime.